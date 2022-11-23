Silversea Begins Construction on Silversea Ray
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Claudette Covey November 23, 2022
Construction of Silversea Cruises’ Silver Ray, the second ship in the line’s Nova class, has commenced with a steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
Silver Ray is set to begin sailing in summer 2024.
Meanwhile, Silversea has postponed the debut of the first Nova class ship, Silver Nova, from July 2023 to August 2023 “due to the global situation,” the line said.
“We are proud to have started constructing Silver Ray in collaboration with Meyer Werft, as we continue to push boundaries in sustainable cruise travel,” says Silversea Cruises President and CEO Roberto Martinoli.
“The launch of the Nova class represents a giant leap forward in this regard and we are introducing pioneering technologies.
“Given the worldwide issues that have affected the construction of Silver Nova, it has been decided to amend her launch date by approximately one month in order to uphold the signature level of experience that our discerning guests have come to expect when traveling with Silversea.”
Guests scheduled to sail on Silver Nova’s inaugural cruise roundtrip from sailing round-trip from Fusina (Venice) are being offered 10 percent discounts for alternate cruises booked before Nov. 30, 2022, a future cruise credit valued at 100 percent of the total booking amount paid or a cash refund.
The asymmetrically constructed, low-emissions Nova class ships will feature an abundance of outdoor spaces including an outward-facing pool deck, an al fresco dining area and an aft sky bar with views.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more information on Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS