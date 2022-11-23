Last updated: 12:44 PM ET, Wed November 23 2022

Silversea Begins Construction on Silversea Ray

Silversea Cruises November 23, 2022

Silversea Cruises Silver Ray steel-cutting ceremony
Silver Ray's steel-cutting ceremony took place the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. (photo via Silversea Cruises)

Construction of Silversea Cruises’ Silver Ray, the second ship in the line’s Nova class, has commenced with a steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Silver Ray is set to begin sailing in summer 2024.

Meanwhile, Silversea has postponed the debut of the first Nova class ship, Silver Nova, from July 2023 to August 2023 “due to the global situation,” the line said.

“We are proud to have started constructing Silver Ray in collaboration with Meyer Werft, as we continue to push boundaries in sustainable cruise travel,” says Silversea Cruises President and CEO Roberto Martinoli.

“The launch of the Nova class represents a giant leap forward in this regard and we are introducing pioneering technologies.

“Given the worldwide issues that have affected the construction of Silver Nova, it has been decided to amend her launch date by approximately one month in order to uphold the signature level of experience that our discerning guests have come to expect when traveling with Silversea.”

Guests scheduled to sail on Silver Nova’s inaugural cruise roundtrip from sailing round-trip from Fusina (Venice) are being offered 10 percent discounts for alternate cruises booked before Nov. 30, 2022, a future cruise credit valued at 100 percent of the total booking amount paid or a cash refund.

The asymmetrically constructed, low-emissions Nova class ships will feature an abundance of outdoor spaces including an outward-facing pool deck, an al fresco dining area and an aft sky bar with views.

