Silversea Initiative Wins Award For Sustainability
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Lacey Pfalz October 08, 2020
Silversea Cruises won this year’s Seatrade Cruise Award for Sustainability, a recognition for putting sustainability at the forefront of its business.
The award was announced virtually on October 6 during the Seatrade Cruise Virtual event. The award was sponsored by Cruise Baltic, and the recipient was chosen by an independent panel of 14 international cruise experts.
Silversea was given the award in recognition of its Silversea Fund for the Galapagos, which aims at protecting the islands’ unique ecosystems by educating and supporting the local communities, financing projects to empower youth and help conservation efforts. As a bonus for those traveling to the Galapagos on Silversea’s Silver Origin, any guest who donates between $200 to $1,000 towards the Silversea Fund will receive a matching amount as a Future Cruise Credit.
"Seatrade's Sustainability Award is an important recognition of our efforts to protect the natural environment and wildlife of the Galapagos through education and building relationships with the local communities. We are truly delighted to receive this award," says Fernando Delgado, Vice President and General Manager of Silversea Cruises Ecuador.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Seatrade's distinguished panel of judges for our contributions to such an important region. This award affirms our commitment to the long-term conservation of the natural wonders of the Galapagos Islands, which reflects our approach in all destinations," adds Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer.
Silversea’s newest ship, the Silver Origin, is built to be environmentally low-impact, creating lower carbon emissions and using a dynamic positioning system to avoid collisions with coral reefs. It also features a freshwater purification system to convert seawater into potable water and a wastewater treatment system to ensure that no pollution enters the sea. It features 100 all-suite balconies and will begin year-round voyages to the Galapagos later this year.
For more information, please visit Silversea.com.
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Galapagos Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS