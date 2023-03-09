Silversea Introduces Direct Charter Flights to the Arctic for 28 Sailings
Silversea Cruises has introduced direct private charter flights for 28 Arctic and Greenland sailings in 2023 and 2024.
Guests sailing on select Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind and Silver Cloud voyages can take direct flights from London, New York, Montreal, and Oslo to remote locations in the Arctic, including Longyearbyen, Kangerlussuaq, Pond Inlet, and more.
Silversea’s Arctic offering from 2023 to 2025 includes 37 itineraries to over 110 destinations.
Guests opting for both Silversea’s “door-to-door” and “port-to-port” offerings will fly to the Arctic on private charter flights with enhanced service throughout, including premium beverages and in-flight entertainment. When required by the itinerary, overnight luxury accommodation will be included as standard with both port-to-port and door-to-door fares. Once in the Arctic, guests will be transferred to their luxury vessel.
“Silversea is committed to innovation, and we are always looking for ways to enhance the travel experience for our guests, including the pre-and post-cruise journey,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, senior vice president-global sales at Silversea Cruises. “Complementing our private executive transfers between home and the airport, our new offering of private charter flights will allow our guests to focus on enjoying their Arctic adventure from the moment they leave their homes.”
Silversea’s Arctic cruises include enrichment from the line’s expedition experts, access to off-the-beaten-path destinations, wildlife viewing for polar bears and whales, visits to Inuit communities, or even braving the “polar plunge” into Arctic waters.
