Silversea Launches Controtempo World Cruise 2025 Exclusive Pre-Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Laurie Baratti July 20, 2022
Silversea Cruises has just launched an exclusive pre-sale on its 2025 Controtempo World Cruise itinerary, inviting cruisegoers to experience 59 destinations in 30 countries across four separate continents over the course of 136 days. The pre-sale is available to all Venetian Society members as of today, while sales to the general public will open on August 2, 2022.
The Controtempo World Cruise 2025 was announced by company executives during a special, live-streamed event, attended by select guests and travel partners. The virtual unveiling featured a video starring Fernando Barroso de Oliveira—Silversea’s President’s Ambassador to the Venetian Society—in which he’s seen walking through a sample of the offbeat voyage’s plethora of destinations.
The Controtempo World Cruise will depart from Tokyo on January 13, 2025, and journey for four-and-a-half months before reaching its final destination in New York City.
Guests will be sailing aboard Silversea’s new ultra-luxury vessel, the Silver Dawn, marking the first time a Muse-class ship has hosted a World Cruise.
With its unorthodox timing and east-to-west route, the global voyage is designed to offer even the most seasoned global travelers a fresh perspective, as they discover the world off-season and through the eyes of area locals.
“Feeding the incredibly high demand for extended voyages, our destination experts have designed our new Controtempo World Cruise 2025 to sail offbeat, enabling the world’s most experienced travelers to rediscover the world in a whole new light,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Controtempo, a musical term that means ‘off-tempo’, will take guests closer to the authentic heartbeat of iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
“We will be traveling to an unusual rhythm, from East to West, with more time ashore in unconventional seasons. For the first time, we will host our World Cruise aboard our beautiful Silver Dawn—a slightly larger ship with a capacity of 596—which pays testament to the high demand we are seeing for extended voyages,” Martinoli continued. “Most importantly, guests will enjoy an enhanced experience aboard Silver Dawn, with the choice of eight restaurants; eight bars and lounges; our immersive culinary program, S.A.L.T.; and our indulgent wellness program, Otium. This is the invitation to gain a different perspective on the world, in true Silversea style.”
The World Cruise will journey off-season and off-tempo to 59 destinations spanning 30 countries and four continents, and feature 33 overnight calls, 19 maiden calls, seven exclusive events and three optional overland programs. Not only will the Silver Dawn stop in some of the world’s most iconic cities, but will also venture to several remote destinations never before visited by a Silversea World Cruise, unlocking new, immersive experiences for the cruise line’s most well-traveled guests.
The Controtempo World Cruise will be divided into 10 segments:
— Tokyo to Hong Kong, January 13 – 27
— Hong Kong to Singapore, January 27 – February 7
— Singapore to Mumbai, February 7 – 24
— Mumbai to Istanbul, February 24 – March 16
— Istanbul to Naples, March 16 – 25
— Naples to Lisbon, March 25 – April 3
— Lisbon to Southampton, April 3 – 12
— Southampton to Stockholm, April 12 – 30
— Stockholm to Reykjavik, April 30 – May 13
— Reykjavik to New York, May 13 – 29
For more information, visit silversea.com/lp-world-cruise-2025.
