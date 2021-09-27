Silversea Launches First International Television Commercial
Ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises has launched its first international television commercial, designed to inspire curious travelers to rediscover the world.
Part of an integrated, multi-channel advertising campaign that includes print, digital and social media, the 30-second television spot will appear on major national television networks and streaming platforms in the U.S. and the U.K. from Sept. 27, 2021, before rolling out in markets around the world.
The TV commercial, conceived by Silversea’s Global Creative Director José M. Vuolo, invites curious travelers to rediscover the world with a renewed passion. Silversea collaborator and world-renowned photographer Steve McCurry is the commercial’s protagonist, appealing to viewers to embrace their desire to reconnect with the world.
From his suite aboard the Silver Spirit, McCurry pens an open invitation, addressed “To the Curious,” in which he writes: “To all of you who have been yearning to travel: It’s time. The world is reopening. Open up to the world.”
“Silversea is facing its greatest expansion ever,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief commercial officer. “But this growth coincides with a very peculiar moment in the history of travel. The doors of the world were shut on us; now they’re reopening and it’s our responsibility as the leading ultra-luxury cruise line to reignite our guests’ passion for discovery and let them know it’s time to start exploring again safely, which is perhaps the greatest luxury of all right now. ‘To the curious’ is our mantra and our first international television campaign will appeal to curious travelers around the world. After all, our guests are travelers, not tourists; they collect interactions with people and experiences, not monuments. Curiosity is their common denominator, their driving force.”
The television commercial is complemented by a print campaign, which showcases a selection of images shot by McCurry while he was traveling with Silversea.
“These images are an invitation, almost, though there is hardly a need for one,” Muckermann said. “People are ready to go.”
McCurry is a long-term ambassador of Silversea Cruises. Since the launch of his creative collaboration with the cruise line in 2017, the award-winning photographer has undertaken more than 25 journeys with Silversea, capturing more than 500 images from around the globe.
“It felt great to be back on board a Silversea ship again, to film this commercial and to continue our close collaboration as the world reopens,” McCurry said. “My curiosity as a traveler encourages me to journey on; my travels with Silversea offer the chance to dive deep into the world, into the heart of fascinating cultures, wild landscapes, and warm-hearted communities. Silversea’s television commercial will resonate with those who share my passion for discovery.”
