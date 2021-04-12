Silversea Names Writer Paul Theroux As “Tale Teller” On 2022 World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton April 12, 2021
Silversea Cruises named acclaimed writer Paul Theroux as the first of nine “Tale Tellers” for the luxury line’s World Cruise 2022.
Theroux will board Silver Whisper in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 6, 2022, and will disembark in Lima (Callao), Peru, on Jan. 18.
As guests travel into Central and South America on this segment, Theroux will take part in a range of activities, before contributing a chapter to the “Tale of Tales” anthology — a collection of artistic works from the nine guest lecturers, presented to passengers at the voyage’s conclusion. The remaining eight “Tale Tellers” will be revealed in the near future.
The 137-day “Tale of Tales” World Cruise 2022 will journey from the 65th parallel south to the 65th parallel north, touching both Antarctica and Iceland. It will visit 69 destinations across 32 countries and six continents.
“We are delighted to welcome Paul back onboard Silver Whisper for the second edition of our ‘Tale of Tales’ World Cruise, following the great success of the ‘Tale of Tales’ 2019,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief marketing officer of Silversea Cruises. “Along with eight other celebrated creatives, Paul will embark for one segment of this magnificent voyage, sharing his talent for storytelling to enrich the experience for our guests. As a ‘Tale Teller,’ Paul will host a range of exclusive activities on board, while getting to know his fellow travelers.”
Theroux’s latest novel, “Under the Wave at Waimea,” is a gripping tale of narcissism, privilege, mortality, and redemption. It will be published on April 13, just three days after his 80th birthday.
“I cannot wait to reconnect with old friends and new aboard Silver Whisper, as the first ‘Tale Teller’ of the World Cruise 2022,” Theroux said. “There were countless experiences from the voyage in 2019 that have stayed with me, and I’m eager to see what awaits in 2022. To travel the way you travel with Silversea — it’s like a dream.”
To celebrate these milestones, Silversea talked with Paul Theroux for an exclusive interview. The acclaimed travel author, who wrote his first novel almost 54 years ago, talks about his new novel, Hawaiian culture and society, and his collaboration with Silversea Cruises. To read the full interview on Silversea’s travel blog, click here. To read Theroux’s chapter from the 2019 “Tale of Tales” anthology, click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Antarctica, Iceland, Central America, South America, Fort Lauderdale
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS