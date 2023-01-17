Last updated: 12:30 PM ET, Tue January 17 2023

Silversea Offering Up to 20 Percent Off Select Arctic Expeditions

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton January 17, 2023

Silversea explores the Arctic
Silversea offers up to 20 percent off 2023 Arctic voyages. (Photo by Denis Elterman courtesy of Silversea Cruises)

Silversea Cruises is offering 10 to 20 percent savings on select door-to-door, all-inclusive expedition voyages to Greenland, Arctic Canada and Arctic Norway, when booked between January 17 and February 28, 2023.

The promotion also includes reduced deposits of just 15 percent on door-to-door fares.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Insight Vacations

Insight Vacations Debuts Trivia Game With New Campaign

Riviera River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises Offering Discounts on 2023 Departures

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Unveils Wave Season Deal

The Viking Star

Viking Releases Details of New 2024-25 World Cruises

“Our limited-time Arctic promotion provides a great incentive for travelers to discover some of the world’s most remote destinations without compromising on luxury and comfort,” said Silversea President and CEO Barbara Muckermann. “Silversea’s Arctic offering is unique, with three ultra-luxury ships sailing in the region throughout 2023, including the world’s most luxurious expedition ship, Silver Endeavour. This is the perfect opportunity for our travel advisors to introduce clients to Silversea’s industry-leading cruise experience, which, thanks to our private executive transfers, includes a seamless journey that begins and ends at travelers’ homes.”

One voyage eligible under the promotion is a 10-day Greenland voyage from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Kangerlussuaq, departing June 25, 2023. Silver Cloud will sail by snow-capped peaks, sculptured icebergs, and the glacier of Skjoldungen Fjord. Passengers will see the serene beauty of Prince Christian Sound, hike to Greenland’s best-preserved Norse ruins, and visit colorful coastal villages.

Another eligible voyage is to Arctic Norway, departing July 12, 2023, from Longyearbyen to Tromso and Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. The nine-day Silver Wind expedition will include fjords and glaciers that attract a wealth of wildlife, including walrus and polar bears. Bear Island, a nature reserve of steep cliffs and some of the largest bird colonies in the northern hemisphere, offers opportunities to spot puffins, guillemots, black-legged kittiwakes, and other seabirds.

For the complete list of eligible voyages included in the promotion, click here.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Silversea Cruises, Canada, Norway, Iceland

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Windstar Cruises' Director of Field Sales, Joe Jiffo.

Windstar Cruises Names Joe Jiffo Director of Field Sales

Windstar Cruises

Riviera River Cruises Offering Discounts on 2023 Departures

Cruise Planners Releases 2023 Travel Trends Outlook

American Cruise Lines Offers Free Airfare as Part of Wave Season Deals

Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Cutting Back Onboard Entertainment

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS