Silversea Offering Up to 20 Percent Off Select Arctic Expeditions
Silversea Cruises is offering 10 to 20 percent savings on select door-to-door, all-inclusive expedition voyages to Greenland, Arctic Canada and Arctic Norway, when booked between January 17 and February 28, 2023.
The promotion also includes reduced deposits of just 15 percent on door-to-door fares.
“Our limited-time Arctic promotion provides a great incentive for travelers to discover some of the world’s most remote destinations without compromising on luxury and comfort,” said Silversea President and CEO Barbara Muckermann. “Silversea’s Arctic offering is unique, with three ultra-luxury ships sailing in the region throughout 2023, including the world’s most luxurious expedition ship, Silver Endeavour. This is the perfect opportunity for our travel advisors to introduce clients to Silversea’s industry-leading cruise experience, which, thanks to our private executive transfers, includes a seamless journey that begins and ends at travelers’ homes.”
One voyage eligible under the promotion is a 10-day Greenland voyage from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Kangerlussuaq, departing June 25, 2023. Silver Cloud will sail by snow-capped peaks, sculptured icebergs, and the glacier of Skjoldungen Fjord. Passengers will see the serene beauty of Prince Christian Sound, hike to Greenland’s best-preserved Norse ruins, and visit colorful coastal villages.
Another eligible voyage is to Arctic Norway, departing July 12, 2023, from Longyearbyen to Tromso and Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. The nine-day Silver Wind expedition will include fjords and glaciers that attract a wealth of wildlife, including walrus and polar bears. Bear Island, a nature reserve of steep cliffs and some of the largest bird colonies in the northern hemisphere, offers opportunities to spot puffins, guillemots, black-legged kittiwakes, and other seabirds.
