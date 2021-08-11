Silversea Opens Sales for 2023-2024 Itineraries
Silversea Cruises has opened general sales for its 2023 and 2024 itineraries today, August 11, due to high demand.
These new itineraries, including two new Grand Voyages, encompass each continent. The cruises will feature 60 new ports and plenty of new itineraries to enjoy onboard the luxury cruise line.
New itineraries include Africa and the Indian Ocean, which can bring guests up close to the architectural wonders of ancient kingdoms. On the new South Africa and Namibia cruise, guests can go on a safari to see lions, rhinos, elephants and more.
In northern Europe, Silversea’s newest expedition voyage to the Baltic Sea offers previously uncharted destinations for cruisers, visiting Finland and sailing through the Norwegian fjords before sailing to the British Isles.
Silversea has also debuted two new Grand Voyages, one for each of the two years just released for sale. Silversea’s 2023 Mediterranean Grand Voyage will begin in October and sail around the Mediterranean for 65 days, visiting 16 countries from Portugal to Israel and Egypt, with overnights in Alexandria, Nazareth and Jerusalem.
For 2024, Silversea is planning an Africa & Arabia Grand Voyage, which departs in January from Cape Town, South Africa, traveling to 28 different destinations over 62 days. Guests will be able to enjoy some of the most ancient of human wonders alongside nature’s own wonders, both living and geological before ending in Greece.
Guests can reserve suites on any of these 2023 and 2024 itineraries with a reduced deposit of 15 percent if they book prior to November 30, 2021.
