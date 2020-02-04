Silversea Selects Italian Winemaker to Christen New Ship
Silversea Cruises has chosen Italian wine star Gaia Gaja – sometimes called the Queen of Barbaresco – as the godmother of the new Silver Moon. The 40,700-gross-ton, 596-passenger luxury vessel will be christened on Aug. 5 in Trieste, Italy.
Gaja is of the fifth generation to own and manage the renowned Gaja winery in the Italian town of Barbaresco. The family-run business has been producing fine Italian wine since 1859.
The luxury cruise line said Gaja’s deeply-rooted connection with Italian culinary culture makes her the perfect choice for Silver Moon’s godmother, as Silversea will officially launch its new culinary program – called S.A.L.T., for Sea and Land Taste – on the ship.
“I passionately believe that food and drink facilitate profound discovery – into destinations, cultures and people – and that guests will nurture strong connections with amazing destinations as a result of S.A.L.T., the ship’s innovative culinary offering,” Gaja said. “My own experience with wine making has taught me that culinary discovery possesses limitless potential; here’s to the curious travelers who seek to unlock it.”
From an early age, Gaja was encouraged to take an interest in all aspects of the winemaking process, and she even had a wine named in her honor – Gaia & Rey Chardonnay – before she learned to walk.
Today, along with her two siblings, Gaja is a guardian of her family’s legacy, which has fostered an internationally acclaimed reputation as a leading producer of fine Italian wines.
The S.A.L.T. program will elevate the role of food and drink as a means to travel deeper into a destination.
In the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, the S.A.L.T. Lab and the S.A.L.T. Bar, guests will develop an appreciation for regional ingredients and culinary customs, before venturing ashore with experts to experience food and drink cultures first-hand.
The Silver Moon’s maiden voyage between Trieste and Rome (Civitavecchia) will depart Aug. 6. The ship will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean before crossing to the Americas in November.
After voyages in Central America and the Caribbean, Silver Moon will circumnavigate South America, visiting 37 destinations in 20 countries between Jan. 7 and March 17, 2021.
