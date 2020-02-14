Silversea Shares Valentine’s Day Love with Single Travelers
Luxury line Silversea Cruises is offering a Valentine’s Day promotion for single travelers – nine voyages with no single supplements in 2020 and 2021. The deal is valid on cruises booked and paid in full by Feb. 28.
The single supplement is the bane of solo travelers industrywide because it can often double the cost of the per-person fare paid by couples sharing a stateroom.
“Our latest offer of zero single supplement fares on select voyages provides solo travelers with the perfect opportunity to gift themselves the gift of travel this Valentine’s Day,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief marketing officer.
In addition, Silversea is offering more voyages with single supplements of just 25 percent.
Here’s a sample of voyages with zero single supplements.
– A 19-day voyage through the Chilean Fjords on the Silver Cloud, departing Oct. 28, 2020. Solo traveler fares start at $9,990 per person, which includes economy-class flights; one-night pre-cruise hotel stay; all transfers in the destination; guided Zodiac, land and sea tours; and shoreside activities led by Silversea’s Expedition Team.
– A 12-day Caribbean cruise roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale departing Dec. 9, 2021, on the Silver Spirit. Ports of call include St. Lucia, Martinique, St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Bart’s, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands. Solo traveler fares start at $4,770 and include roundtrip economy-class flights, one-night pre-cruise hotel stay and all transfers in the destination.
– A 13-day transatlantic voyage on the new Silver Dawn, from Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale, departing Nov. 19, 2021. Solo traveler fares start from USD 4,950 and include return economy class flights and transfers in the destination.
Silversea’s all-inclusive cruises feature ocean-view suites, butler service, complimentary premium wines and spirits, an in-suite bar stocked with guests’ preferences, 24-hour in-suite dining service, and complimentary Wi-Fi. To view the zero and 25-percent single-supplement voyages, click here.
