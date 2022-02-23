Silversea Unveils New Suite Designs on Silver Nova
Ultra-luxury Silversea Cruises has revealed details about the new suites that will debut on Silver Nova in summer 2023.
With 364 suites across 13 categories, Silver Nova will feature a new design approach with an asymmetrical configuration and horizontal layout introducing a new generation of suites.
A first in Silversea’s history, Silver Nova employs a horizontal layout, meaning suites run the entire length of the ship on four decks. Among them are seven new categories, including the Signature Suite and the Otium Suite, inspired by the line’s new wellness focus.
Located in the premium aft corner position, the 1,324-square-foot Otium Suite is the largest suite on Silver Nova. It has floor-to-ceiling windows in all living areas, while the 431-square-foot balcony is the most spacious on board and has a private whirlpool. The Otium Suite includes custom-made luxury mattresses, two large flat-screen televisions, a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity and an espresso machine.
The 700-square-foot Signature Suite offers sweeping views from all interior spaces, which include dining, living and sleeping areas, a luxurious bathroom and one of the largest balconies on board at 172 square feet.
Silver Nova’s suites are at least 357 square feet in size. All 364 suites feature a bathroom with a modern oversized mirror, a large vanity with two faucets, a walk-in shower and a bathtub or whirlpool. The walk-in closet has been reimagined to provide a more significant openness, particularly in the Veranda Suites, and includes a set of design details, such as compartments for jewelry. All suites have a private balcony, which ranges in size from 54 to 430 square feet.
Silver Nova introduces new design details, including soft lighting and headboards with integrated reading lights. The color palette features a blend of soft and neutral tones, with deeper accents inspired by the sea and earth.
The new structural design – in which the superstructure is brought inside the ship – means exterior walls in select suites can be replaced with floor-to-ceiling windows.
The new Otium wellness program includes a new comfort food menu, available 24 hours per day, that includes lobster and caviar in brioche rolls, a selection of gourmet popcorns and other premium bites. All suites feature butler service, complimentary in-suite dining around the clock, a minibar stocked with guests’ preferences, plush bathrobes and slippers, a pillow menu, luxury bath amenities and complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.
