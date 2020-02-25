smarTours Expands European River Cruise Offerings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mackenzie Cullen February 25, 2020
smarTours has increased the company’s tours to 13 with the recent launch of three new cruise tours to the Mediterranean, Germany and the Danube River.
The cruise line has seen an increase in demand for new destinations from returning passengers. Coupled with a 53 percent year-over-year increase in European river cruises, smarTours has added three new cruises to meet the growing interest. These new destinations add to smarTours 50+ international tour options.
smarTours’ newest additions include:
Three Continents Mediterranean Cruise – this 12-day tour takes passengers to Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Turkey, where they will visit three out of the seven ancient wonders of the world and several UNESCO world heritage sites. These wonderous sites include the Giza pyramid complex, Aphrodite's Rock, Acropolis, Temple of Artemis, Church of the Nativity and Old City of Jerusalem.
Christmas Markets Through Germany – this 8-day river cruise takes tours through popular German Christmas markets, with stops in Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Miltenburg and Frankfurt. Each city will be aglow with the holiday spirit, and passengers will be able to taste traditional German gingerbread, sausages and Glühwein.
Christmas Markets Cruise Down the Danube – another 8-day river cruise that visits the Christmas markets of Hungary, Austria and Austria. Tours will take passengers through Budapest, Bratislava, Melk, Linz and Vienna to sample local treats like Trdelniks, Bratislavske rozky and honey wine. Other highlights include St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Hungarian Parliament Building, Fisherman’s Bastion, Melk Abbey, Belvedere Palace and Vienna State Opera.
smarTours’ cruise options include airfare, feature first-class accommodations, ground transportation, English speaking guides, sightseeing and meals. To check departure dates, visit smarTours.com.
For more information on Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS