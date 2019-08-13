Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Tue August 13 2019

Solo Travelers Can Now Enjoy Reduced Single Supplements

PHOTO: Anze Lazio beach at Seychelles. (photo via Beyond Cruises)

With the number of vacation types available, it’s hard to choose which one will be most suitable for your next solo adventure. Cruising has its perks, as you’re able to conveniently visit multiple destinations in one trip, and with several people traveling together, you can easily meet friends if you desire.

However, traveling solo on a cruise ship usually comes with a higher price. Since a typical cruise cabin usually accommodates at least two or more guests, solo travelers end up paying a single supplement when reserving a room.

Beyond Cruises, part of GroupIST, provides unique experiences for travelers through off the beaten path adventures to ports larger ships can’t reach and cultural programs, all while traveling aboard state of the art mega yachts.

The smaller ship size provides a more personalized experience that sometimes isn’t found on larger cruise ships. The laidback atmosphere allows solo travelers to mingle with other like-minded travelers or enjoy some relaxing time alone.

The company has now made cruising for solo travelers more affordable by reducing single supplements on the Seychelles itinerary, a trip that includes time on board the 21-cabin Pegasus. This exotic itinerary includes island hopping in the Seychelles and a Kenya safari, a unique combination on many adventure travelers’ bucket lists.

PHOTO: Guests can view African lions during the safari. (photo via Beyond Cruises)

This dream trip begins with a five-day safari exploring all Kenya has to offer—including pink flamingos, lions, cheetahs, elephants, zebras, Wildebeest and hippos. The tour includes two nights at the Lake Naivasha Country Club, one night and two days in Masai Mara National Park and one night at the Hilton Garden Inn on the way back to Nairobi.

Following the safari, travelers board the mega yacht, Pegasos, to explore the Seychelles—often referred to as the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean. Over the next seven nights, guests get a chance to snorkel in the vibrant reefs to see tropical fish and shipwrecks, hike through the rainforest at Vallee de Mai and relax on world-famous, white-sand beaches.

PHOTO: Diving in the Seychelles. (photo via Beyond Cruises)

Back on board, passengers can relax on deck and take in the gorgeous surrounding views. The cruise tour incorporates just the right amount of everything, from adventurous activities to pampering relaxation.

The cost of this adventure begins at $4389 per person, and the single supplement has been reduced to $240 during the off-season and $450 during peak season. There is also a $300 port charge, but all taxes are already included in the price.

With a unique itinerary and a reasonable cost, this might be just the adventure you've been in search of for your next solo vacation.

