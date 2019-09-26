Spectrum of the Seas Becomes Biggest Cruise Ship to Visit Ports of Russia
Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship and the first Quantum Ultra Class ship is the biggest cruise ship ever to call at a Russian port.
On the September 9, 2019 the ship arrived at the port of Vladivostok, Russia after passing under the famous ‘Russky’ bridge. Custom built for the Chinese market, Spectrum of the Seas features bold and unexpected experiences, including the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests, new stateroom categories, innovative dining concepts, and stunning features and experiences – many of which have never before been seen at sea.
During the ship’s visit to Vladivostok more than 200 Russian guests joined the ship as the first Russian’s to sail onboard Spectrum from a Russian port. The guests will visit cities in Japan and China during a 7-night cruise aboard the innovative ship.
“This is a very big achievement for us in the Russian market. Together with our partners, Inflot, we are excited to see our guests enjoying Spectrum of the Seas. These types of opportunities help us continue to grow our business in the Far East as we have more Russian guests explore our Asian itineraries,” said Natalia Bentas, Sales Manager Europe/ Middle East /Africa IRs, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Julia Dmitrieva, product director at Inflot, the official representative of the cruise company in Russia, shared: “We have been preparing for this event for over year. The first visit to a Russian was a complete success due to the coordinated efforts of the team, our company’s specialists, port agents and customs services of the port of Vladivostok.”
Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection.
SOURCE: Royal Caribbean press release.
