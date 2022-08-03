Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Wed August 03 2022

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: River Cruising

The Emerald Luna sailing along storied European waterways. (photo courtesy of Emerald Cruises)

The 2022 Travvy Awards are here! The awards ceremony recognizing travel advisors’ favorite destinations, hotel brands, cruise lines and more is open for voting now through November 3, 2022.

The awards will be announced at a gala on November 3.

Curious to see which river cruise lines and river ships made the list of nominees in each category this year? Check out the list below and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

AmaWaterways, AmaDouro, cruises, ship, vessel, Portugal
AmaWaterways' AmaDouro. (photo courtesy of AmaWaterways)


Best River Cruise Line - Overall

— Amadeus River Cruises
— AmaWaterways
— American Cruise Lines
— Avalon Waterways
— American Queen Voyages
— Emerald Cruises
— Tauck
— Uniworld
— Viking

Best New River Cruise Ship (Sailing January 2021 or after)


— Amadeus River Cruises’ Cara
— AmaWaterways’ AMALUCIA
— American Cruise Lines’ American Melody
— American Queen Voyages’ American Countess
— Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s S.S. Sphinx
— Viking’s Skaga

Best River Cruise Ship - Overall

— Amadeus River Cruises’ Cara
— AmaWaterways’ AMAMAGNA
— American Cruise Lines’ American Symphony
— American Queen Voyages’ American Countess
— Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s S.S. Joie de Vivre
— Viking’s Skaga

Rendering of Viking River Cruises' Viking Ra in Egypt
PHOTO: Rendering of Viking River Cruises' Viking Ra in Egypt. (photo courtesy of Viking Cruises)


Best River Cruise Line - Africa/Egypt

— AmaWaterways
— Avalon Waterways
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
— Viking

Best River Cruise Line - Europe

— Amadeus River Cruises
— AmaWaterways
— Avalon Waterways
— CroisiEurope
— Emerald Cruises
— European Waterways
— Riviera River Cruises
— Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
— Tauck
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
— Viking

American Queen Voyages, paddlewheeler, 4th of July
An American Queen Voyages paddlewheeler celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks overhead. (photo via American Queen Voyages)


Best River Cruise Line - US Waterways

— American Cruise Lines
— American Queen Voyages
— Viking

Ready to vote for your favorites? Check out the voting page here!

