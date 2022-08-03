Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: River Cruising
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz August 03, 2022
The 2022 Travvy Awards are here! The awards ceremony recognizing travel advisors’ favorite destinations, hotel brands, cruise lines and more is open for voting now through November 3, 2022.
The awards will be announced at a gala on November 3.
Curious to see which river cruise lines and river ships made the list of nominees in each category this year? Check out the list below and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!
Best River Cruise Line - Overall
— Amadeus River Cruises
— AmaWaterways
— American Cruise Lines
— Avalon Waterways
— American Queen Voyages
— Emerald Cruises
— Tauck
— Uniworld
— Viking
Best New River Cruise Ship (Sailing January 2021 or after)
— Amadeus River Cruises’ Cara
— AmaWaterways’ AMALUCIA
— American Cruise Lines’ American Melody
— American Queen Voyages’ American Countess
— Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s S.S. Sphinx
— Viking’s Skaga
Best River Cruise Ship - Overall
— Amadeus River Cruises’ Cara
— AmaWaterways’ AMAMAGNA
— American Cruise Lines’ American Symphony
— American Queen Voyages’ American Countess
— Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s S.S. Joie de Vivre
— Viking’s Skaga
Best River Cruise Line - Africa/Egypt
— AmaWaterways
— Avalon Waterways
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
— Viking
Best River Cruise Line - Europe
— Amadeus River Cruises
— AmaWaterways
— Avalon Waterways
— CroisiEurope
— Emerald Cruises
— European Waterways
— Riviera River Cruises
— Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
— Tauck
— Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
— Viking
Best River Cruise Line - US Waterways
— American Cruise Lines
— American Queen Voyages
— Viking
Ready to vote for your favorites? Check out the voting page here!
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
American Queen Voyages Offers Free Roundtrip Air on Select 2023 Voyages
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS