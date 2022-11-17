Star Clippers Lifts Covid-19 Mandates for Tall Ship Passengers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Noreen Kompanik November 17, 2022
Star Clippers has announced a new set of Covid-19 prevention health and safety protocols for their fleet of tall clipper ships, based on recommendations from global government and health authorities.
The new policy became effective on the Royal Clipper on November 5, 2022 and will take effect on the Star Clipper November 19, 2022, and the Star Flyer November 26, 2022.
Star Clippers will no longer require Covid-19 vaccinations for sailing. However, non-vaccinated passengers will need to present a negative antigen test, performed within 48 hours of embarkation or a negative RT-PCR test performed within 72 hours of embarkation.
Fully vaccinated Covid-19 passengers will no longer need to present a negative antigen or PCR test prior to boarding, but must show proof of vaccination with original documents issued by each country’s health authority.
In addition, Star Clippers continues to practice onboard advanced hygiene protocols closely following U.S. Public Health Guidelines. These include regular disinfecting of public areas, use of air purifiers, and ongoing training of its crew for symptom detection and response.
Star Clippers has been introducing passengers to its fleet of modern tall ship sailings for more than 25 years, sailing to remote destinations in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore.
The company operates three of the world’s tallest and largest sailing vessels. Star Clipper and Star Flyer are traditional clipper ships with modern amenities that carry 170 guests. The 227-guest Royal Clipper holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest and only five-masted, full-rigged sailing ship in service today. All three Star Clipper ships have expansive teak decks, swimming pools, informal dining, convivial tropical bars on deck and piano lounges.
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS