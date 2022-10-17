The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Launches at Last
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti October 17, 2022
Iconic hotel brand The Ritz-Carlton announced the successful debut of its long-awaited Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking the hospitality company’s expansion into the luxury yachting space.
Designed to combine the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the elegant relaxation of a yachting vacation, Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts, headed out to sea on October 15, 2022. Her debut occurred almost one year later than originally planned.
Her maiden voyage consists of a seven-day, one-way Mediterranean sailing, which began in Barcelona, Spain, and will conclude in Nice, France. Discerning guests sailing aboard the new vessel will enjoy a highly tailored luxury escape at sea, one in which they can wholly immerse themselves in the culture of their destination and ports of call; which, in this case, will include Majorca Island, Saint-Tropez and Antibes on the French Riviera.
"We are thrilled to introduce The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and usher in an exciting new chapter for this beloved brand," said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President for Luxury Brands at The Ritz-Carlton’s parent company, Marriott International. "The Ritz-Carlton has long been rooted in innovation and service excellence, guided by a commitment to be at the forefront of delivering transformative travel experiences. As we continue to evolve our legendary brand, we could not be more excited to give our guests the opportunity to experience The Ritz-Carlton in a new way."
Depending upon the season, Evrima is set to ply the waters of the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and Central America or South America; offering unique and immersive itineraries, most of which will last between seven and 10 nights.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection plans to carve out an exclusive niche within the industry by offering bespoke itineraries, with no two journeys being the same, so that guests can even combine itineraries without redundancy. In each destination, guests are able to select from several unique excursions within The Shore Collection or consult the Concierge Ashore to custom-tailor their own private tours.
"The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is revolutionizing the luxury cruising industry, creating an entirely unique category designed for those in search of unmatched getaways, highly curated itineraries, insider access, and a level of personalization previously unseen in the space," commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "Every element of the luxury yachting experience was considered when designing and creating Evrima, and we are excited to deliver unforgettable journeys for both longtime cruisers and those who are new to the industry."
Measuring 190 meters (623 feet) in length, Evrima can accommodate up to 298 passengers with149 suites and boasts one of the highest staff and space ratios at sea. All guest cabins include a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. Select suites can even be combined into an even larger space, and the ship was also built with multiple two-story loft suites, offering unique duplex-style accommodations.
Flexibility and freedom define the onboard experience, along with the supreme comfort and service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is known. Passengers have access to a range of elevated programming amenities, including gourmet dining options, live entertainment, spa treatments, a sauna and steam room, an infinity pool, a fitness studio, watersports off the yacht's marina when at anchor and more.
