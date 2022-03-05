This Luxury Cruise & Golf Vacation is Ridiculously Enticing
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli March 05, 2022
This is taking sports tourism to an epic level.
Azamara Cruises, a small luxury line based in Miami, is teaming up with golf tour operator Perry Golf to offer what can only be described as an insane opportunity – for insane money, of course – for those who like to cruise and to golf.
How epic?
How about a 72-day cruise that visits 11 countries, makes 47 ports of call and offers 29 rounds of golf at some of the top courses in the world?
The trip, being dubbed the “2023 European Golf Cruise Medley,” will leave Copenhagen on July 10, 2023, and end in Lisbon on September 19, according to Golf Magazine.
In addition to traveling in style, the food, and the sightseeing, the twist is the golf. Players will have tee times set up at some of the greatest courses in Europe, including several ranked in GOLF World’s top 100 worldwide and several that are rated among the top 20 in their own countries, including starting with Lofoten Links in Norway and ending with Otiavos Dunes in Portugal.
In between, golfers can play Royal County Down and Royal Portrush in Ireland, and Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
The big lure, however, is a round at the legendary Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland and tickets to see the 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool in England.
Turnberry is a majestic 116-year old course by the sea that has hosted the British Open Championship – one of golf’s four majors – four times. The course was purchased by former President Donald Trump in 2014 and renamed Trump Turnberry.
As for the price? Well, it’s not inexpensive, as you can imagine. Golf Magazine reports that prices for the special cruise start at $107,000 per twosome.
