Three More Carnival Corp. Brands Maintain Commission Tiers Through 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton January 27, 2021
Three Carnival Corp. sister brands – Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Cunard – are joining Carnival Cruise Line in maintaining travel agent commission rates earned in 2019 through 2022.
“In gratitude for the work travel advisors have done during the past year and as a testament to our partnership, we wanted to assure travel advisors that we are protecting their commission levels,” said John Chernesky, senior vice president-North America sales and trade marketing for Princess.
All four cruise lines had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained through 2021, so this announcement extends this protection for an additional year. Commissions are typically commensurate with sailed booking volumes, and since sales plummeted due to the pandemic and cruise shutdown, travel agents won't have to deal with dramatically lower commissions in 2021 and 2022.
“Holland America Line appreciates the support and business efforts of travel advisors during these challenging times,” said Michelle Sutter, vice president-North America sales. “We are partners in this journey and must lean into our collective community as we move forward to a return to cruise. Our focus is to do everything we can to support the pursuit of cruise sales and reassure travel advisors that, once we are back in full swing, they will be in a strong position for success.”
“Our travel partners are passionately committed to Cunard, and are critically key to our business,” said Jamie Paiko, vice president of sales for Cunard-North America. “We are especially grateful for their steadfast dedication to Cunard in 2020 and will protect their commission levels through 2022.”
For more information on Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS