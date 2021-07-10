Three Test Positive for COVID-19 on American Constellation
American Cruise Lines has canceled the July 14 departure of the American Constellation in Alaska after three passengers tested positive for COVID-19.
The company has implemented its COVID-19 response plan and is coordinating with state and local health officials.
Of the three people who tested positive, two were fully vaccinated passengers and one was a crew member. The guests were disembarked from the ship and are isolating in a hotel in Petersburg, Alaska. Testing was conducted after one person showed symptoms.
The 175-passenger ship was sailing with 162 fully vaccinated passengers onboard and 52 crew members. All were tested before boarding and all tested negative.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the line’s small ship returned to port in Juneau and the next cruise, scheduled to depart on July 14, will be cancelled,” the company said in a statement. “American resumed domestic small-ship cruise operations in March and since then has carried over 10,000 passengers aboard 130 U.S. cruises without incident. American operates in 31 states and has worked with each of them to safely resume operating. State and local officials in Alaska have been engaged and have been working together with American Cruise Lines to ensure a swift and effective implementation of the response plan.”
The ship’s crew was not fully vaccinated but is tested regularly and required to wear face masks at all times, a company spokeswoman said. All unvaccinated crew members are now isolating onboard.
American Cruise Lines resumed cruising in Alaska in early June.
