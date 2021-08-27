Top Activities To Do in Antarctica
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Aurora Expeditions Lacey Pfalz August 27, 2021
There’s more to enjoy in Antarctica than viewing penguins, seals and icebergs. Aboard an Aurora Expeditions ship, you’ll be able to enjoy the most comprehensive activity programs that suit everyone’s needs, from the adventure junkie to the more relaxed traveler.
Those who’ve dreamed of Antarctica ever since they read about Sir Ernest Shackleton’s expedition can make the trek themselves on the Shackleton’s Crossing excursion. Travelers can enjoy being fully immersed in the destination's wilderness on foot or on skis as they trek across South Georgia.
Other alpine treks and climbs include ice-climbing, mountain climbing, snowshoeing and more in other regions of the continent.
Adrenaline junkies can choose to immerse themselves in the polar plunging tradition, jumping into the freezing cold ocean with icebergs on every side. An Aurora Expedition doctor, expedition team and photographer supervise the plunge to make it safe and memorable for everyone who participates.
Snorkeling and scuba diving expeditions make for a great way to experience what’s below the ice and water: starfish, shipwrecks, seals and more are waiting to be discovered. With expert guides and all the necessary gear (drysuits, hoods, fins, masks and snorkels), visitors can become one with their unique surroundings.
Those who prefer to stay dry can get up close to the waters of Antarctica a bit less rigorously and cold with sea kayaking. This activity allows individuals to silently glide through the water along the coastline. It’s a perfect option for all skill levels and is great for taking photographs of Antartica's coastline and its animals.
Lastly, for a truly unique experience, try camping overnight in Antarctica. Complete with a thermal sleeping bag, some warm clothes and a camping mat, travelers can enjoy the spectacular views of the night sky in a quiet, serene environment.
No matter which of these exciting activities you choose to partake in during a trip with Aurora Expeditions, they are sure to help you create memories that will last a lifetime in one of the world's most unique destinations. Travelers booking an expedition to Antarctica now through September 30, 2021, for travel November 15, 2021 - January 3, 2022, can save up to ten percent.
To learn about more of Antarctica's activities, please click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Aurora Expeditions, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS