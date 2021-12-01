Tradewind Voyages Announces Mediterranean Sailings Onboard Golden Horizon
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Tradewind Voyages Janeen Christoff December 01, 2021
Tradewind Voyages has announced the full program and prices for the Mediterranean debut of one of the world’s largest tall ships, the Golden Horizon.
Making her debut on May 1, 2022, Golden Horizon will sail Mediterranean cruises and itineraries during 23 voyages to Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.
Her inaugural Med season will conclude with a 14-night Canaries to the Caribbean voyage, arriving in Barbados for the start of the winter 2022/2023 season and yet another debut for the ship.
“After a tumultuous past year for the travel industry, we are thrilled to be back on track and able to confirm an exciting schedule for summer 2022," said Tradewind Voyages CEO, Alan McGrory. "We thank everyone for their continued support for our start up and cannot wait to host more of you and your clients on board.”
Summer 2022 will include five new collections: The Spain & France Collection, The Italian Collection, The Croatian Collection, The Greek Collection and the Passage to Caribbean Voyages.
Prices start from just $2,400 per person, double occupancy for seven- and eight-night itineraries.
Golden Horizon’s inaugural sailings will be seven-night roundtrips from Palma followed by roundtrip sailings from Civitavecchia (Rome) from the end of May to early July. Then she will sail from Split in July until mid-August, and Piraeus from August to October. Golden Horizon will then reposition through Palma and Santa Cruz and head for the Caribbean.
Because of her small size, Golden Horizon can visit some smaller and lesser-known ports, including Sanary Sur Mer in France, Calvi in Corsica, Ponza Island in Italy and Korcula in Croatia. These are complemented by calls in well-known destinations such as Sardinia, St Tropez and Santorini.
The Riviera Delights is an eight-night sailing from Palma that includes Antibes and St Tropez as well as Portofino and Florence. It runs May 22-30, 2022, and prices start around $2,700 per person.
Venice and the Wonders of Croatia & Slovenia sails roundtrip from Split and visits Dubrovnik, Piran, Venice and Ravenna. The trip runs from July 21-31 and starts at around $3,400 per person.
Guests can also enjoy the Greece & Turkey’s Ancient Wonders. The itinerary sails roundtrip from Athens to Naxos, Kalymnos and Kusadasi. The journey runs September 2-9, 2022, and September 23-30, 2022.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on Tradewind Voyages, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS