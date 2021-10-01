Tradewinds Voyages Unlocks an Undiscovered Caribbean
October 01, 2021
A new way to explore the Caribbean is about to make its debut. This winter, Tradewind Voyages will bring its Golden Horizon sailing ship to the islands, offering a small-ship cruise experience sailing to smaller ports and islands that are unreachable for larger vessels.
Adventurers seeking a truly unique way to explore the world this winter will love the active nature of travel with Tradewind and onboard the Golden Horizon, the largest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world.
On board, passengers will find well-appointed cabins, all with an ocean view. There are a total of 140 guest cabins, among them are a variety of suites on the upper deck as well as deluxe balcony cabins on the main deck.
The main dining room serves classic dishes, and wellness opportunities include a spa, a sauna, hammam, snow room and a Jacuzzi bath as well as a fitness center with bikes, treadmills, weights and daily classes.
Itineraries include visits to some of the smaller Caribbean islands, including St Barts, Antigua, Grenada, Saint Vincent and Saint Lucia. Five different itineraries are sailing during this winter season to find undiscovered Caribbean islands, hidden beaches and natural wonders. The Caribbean Hidden Gems sails Dominica, Martinique, Bequia and more. Icons of the Caribbean visits favorites such as Barbados, Antigua and Saint Lucia. Tradewind Voyages is also offering special Christmas and New Year's sailings and concludes its Caribbean season with Atlantic Treasures, which travels from the Caribbean to the mid-Atlantic islands on a trans-Atlantic voyage setting sail April 7, 2022, and arriving in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 22.
Guests embarking on one-of-a-kind sailings on board the Golden Horizon can look forward to active adventures throughout their journey, starting at the Marina. The waterspouts platform is the gateway to the ocean and is a hub for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming and snorkeling.
An onboard diving program is also offered. Guests can learn the basics of scuba diving with certified PADI instructors. Classes include those who want to test the waters in the onboard dive pool, take a PADI diving course, go on a supervised dive, take refresher courses and more. Passengers can also opt for guided snorkeling adventures, take sailing lessons, learn paddleboarding skills and more at the Marina.
One of the advantages to sailing with Tradewind Voyages is its commitment to sustainability and the environmentally friendly vessel, Golden Horizon. The ship offers the beauty of cruising, powered by nature, sailing about 70 percent of each season under wind power and not propulsion engines, giving guests a true "sailing" experience.
Voyages depart from Bridgetown, Barbados, serving as Tradewind Voyages' homeport for its Caribbean season.
