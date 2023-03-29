Travel Talk: The Big Comeback for Cruising
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship TravelPulse Staff March 29, 2023
Few areas of the travel industry were hit as hard by the global pandemic as cruises. Both government and self-imposed regulations severely curtailed business when ships weren’t prohibited from sailing entirely. But in the midst of the 2023 wave season, the dark days of Covid feel like a distant memory as cruise companies report strong performance across the board and more than a dozen new ships come online.
On this episode of Travel Talk, leaders across Northstar Travel Group discuss the state of cruising — how sizable the rebound is, whether it’s likely to last, where the greatest growth potential is to be found and where challenges remain. The panelists for this episode of Travel Talk include:
– Mary Pat Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Northstar Travel Group, and the panel’s moderator
– Rebecca Tobin, Managing Editor, Travel Weekly
– Eric Bowman, Executive Editor, TravelPulse
– Kenneth Shapiro, Publisher/Editor in Chief, TravelAge West
– Jason Gewirtz, Vice President, Sports Division, Northstar Meetings Group; Executive Editor and Publisher, SportsTravel
– Elizabeth West, Editorial Director, BTN Group
– Loren Edelstein, Vice President, Content Director, Northstar Meetings Group
– Mitra Sorrells, Editor in Chief, PhocusWire
Watch the video above to hear about what’s next for the cruise sector.
