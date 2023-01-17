Last updated: 04:44 PM ET, Tue January 17 2023

Two Cruise Ships Rescue Dozens of Migrants

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke January 17, 2023

MSC Meraviglia
MSC Meraviglia. (Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

Two more cruise ships rescued dozens of migrant workers in a pair of separate incidents over the weekend.

MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia was returning from Cozumel, Mexico to Florida's Space Coast on Saturday when it came across a stranded small boat carrying 24 people.

ADVERTISING
MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Silversea explores the Arctic

Silversea Offering Up to 20 Percent Off Select Arctic...

Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises Names Joe Jiffo Director of Field Sales

Riviera River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises Offering Discounts on 2023 Departures

That same day, Royal Caribbean International's Liberty of the Seas was headed for its private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas when it rescued 17 Cuban migrants spotted aboard a makeshift boat.

"Our crew notified the United States Coast Guard and started a rescue operation immediately," MSC Cruises said in a statement to Florida Today. "All 24 of the boat’s occupants (were brought) on board MSC Meraviglia, where they were checked by medical personnel and provided accommodations until the ship reached Port Canaveral."

"The 24 who were rescued disembarked once the ship docked on Sunday morning," the cruise line concluded.

"While en route to The Bahamas, Liberty of the Seas encountered a small vessel adrift and in need of assistance," Royal Caribbean confirmed in a statement.

Saturday's rescues came less than two weeks after the Celebrity Beyond and Carnival Celebration cruise ships rescued another 24 stranded migrants in separate incidents near the Florida Keys.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Bahamas, Florida, Mexico

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Silversea explores the Arctic

Silversea Offering Up to 20 Percent Off Select Arctic Expeditions

Silversea Cruises

Windstar Cruises Names Joe Jiffo Director of Field Sales

Riviera River Cruises Offering Discounts on 2023 Departures

Cruise Planners Releases 2023 Travel Trends Outlook

American Cruise Lines Offers Free Airfare as Part of Wave Season Deals

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS