Two More Ships To Leave The Carnival Fleet In 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Bruce Parkinson February 04, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line has announced changes to its 2022 fleet deployment plan, including the retirement of the two oldest ships in the fleet.
CCL is bidding farewell to Carnival Sensation, which will not restart guest operations, and Carnival Ecstasy, which will operate its final Carnival cruise on October 22, with a departure from Mobile.
Carnival had previously stated that the Sensation’s restart would be delayed, and that the Ecstasy would move from Jacksonville to Mobile to operate what were previously planned as the Carnival Sensation itineraries. In addition, Carnival said Carnival Spirit would go to Jacksonville to take over the March 7 restart in Jacksonville, operating the previously scheduled Ecstasy itineraries.
Carnival has announced the following updates:
Jacksonville: As previously announced, Carnival Spirit will replace Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville. While that will happen for departures from Mar. 7 through Apr. 9, 2022, the next two cruises are being cancelled, and then a new ship will be assigned from the Carnival fleet to Jacksonville for the Ecstasy itineraries, effective April 23. That announcement will be made shortly.
Mobile: Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from March 5 through October 10. Cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from October 15, 2022 through September 30, 2023 have been cancelled. Carnival says it will announce a new operating plan for Mobile cruises
Australia: Carnival is cancelling planned operations of Carnival Splendor from June 10 through September 26, and of Carnival Spirit from June 5, 2022 to October 5, 2023. The line says details for a two-ship return to Australia will be announced when there is more clarity on that country’s plans to reopen cruising.
“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.
“Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”
