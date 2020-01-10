U River Cruises Moves 2020 Inaugural Cruises to May
U River Cruises has pushed back its inaugural 2020 cruise dates, canceling its April sailings.
According to the cruise line, this shift will better align with the desires of its customers.
“With strong demand skewing towards the summer and fall seasons, we’ve decided to update U’s 2020 inaugural departure date to early May, which will feature the brand’s previously announced new itineraries and programming,” U River Cruises said in an emailed statement.
The inaugural sailing for the B, which is being reintroduced to the fleet, will be May 1. The A will set sail for its first 2020 river cruise on May 15, 2020.
U River Cruises will sail three new itineraries during its 2020 season.
Vienna Vibe sails between Nuremberg and Vienna, stopping in Regensburg, Passau, Linz, Melk and Krems over eight days.
Eastern Europe Escapes sails between Vienna and Belgrade and includes stops in Bratislava, Budapest, Mohacs and Novi Sad.
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound is the B’s new eight-day itinerary, calling in Rotterdam, Middelburg, Ghent and Antwerp.
