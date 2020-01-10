Last updated: 05:05 PM ET, Fri January 10 2020

U River Cruises Moves 2020 Inaugural Cruises to May

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Janeen Christoff January 10, 2020

The A, U by Uniworld
PHOTO: The A, U River Cruises. (photo via Uniworld)

U River Cruises has pushed back its inaugural 2020 cruise dates, canceling its April sailings.

According to the cruise line, this shift will better align with the desires of its customers.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Announces 2021 Itineraries

Norwegian Epic

NCLH Commits AU$250,000 for Australia Bushfire Relief

Gwyneth Paltrow, celebrity, cruises

Gwyneth Paltrow Teaming With Celebrity Cruises on Goop...

“With strong demand skewing towards the summer and fall seasons, we’ve decided to update U’s 2020 inaugural departure date to early May, which will feature the brand’s previously announced new itineraries and programming,” U River Cruises said in an emailed statement.

The inaugural sailing for the B, which is being reintroduced to the fleet, will be May 1. The A will set sail for its first 2020 river cruise on May 15, 2020.

U River Cruises will sail three new itineraries during its 2020 season.

Vienna Vibe sails between Nuremberg and Vienna, stopping in Regensburg, Passau, Linz, Melk and Krems over eight days.

Eastern Europe Escapes sails between Vienna and Belgrade and includes stops in Bratislava, Budapest, Mohacs and Novi Sad.

Amsterdam & Brussels Bound is the B’s new eight-day itinerary, calling in Rotterdam, Middelburg, Ghent and Antwerp.

Contact a travel advisor to learn more.

For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Announces 2021 Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International

NCLH Commits AU$250,000 for Australia Bushfire Relief

Gwyneth Paltrow Teaming With Celebrity Cruises on Goop Experience

Royal Caribbean Cancels Five 2021 Cruises for Dry Dock

Crystal Cruises Announces Reduced Deposits for Select 2020 European Summer Voyages

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS