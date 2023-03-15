Last updated: 11:43 AM ET, Wed March 15 2023

UK Personality Jonathan Phang to Host Two Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2023

Atlas Ocean Voyages, celebrities, chefs, Jonathan Phang
Jonathan Phang, celebrity food show host from the UK, will host two Epicurean Expeditions onboard Atlas Ocean Voyages this summer. (photo via Atlas Ocean Voyages)

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new Gastronomic Guest, UK television personality Jonathan Phang, onboard two of its Epicurean Expeditions this spring on its World Navigator ship.

Phang, who has cooked, judged and reported on food trends for years in the UK, was a winner of the Good Food channel’s “The People’s Cookbook” competition. He later went on to host “Jonathan Phang’s Caribbean Cookbook,” which takes inspiration from his Chinese-Caribbean heritage, and “Jonathan Phang’s Gourmet Trains,” which blends train travel with food.

“Our Epicurean Expeditions are designed for travelers who enjoy food and wine,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO. “Jonathan has successfully combined his love for food with train travel. We are thrilled that he is now heading to sea with Atlas.”

Phang will be a celebrity guest onboard the World Navigator’s April 24 and April 30 departures along Spain’s Costa Brava, a part of the Mediterranean known for its incredible gastronomy.

“I am very pleased to be a part of Atlas’ exciting new Epicurean Expeditions,” said Phang. “And the idea of sharing my passion for food and wine while cruising the Costa Brava aboard a luxury yacht is quite thrilling.”

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced its first Gastronomic Guest last week, “Top Chef Brazil” winner Luciana Berry, for two Mediterranean itineraries onboard the World Navigator on May 14 and May 21.

