UnCruise Adventures Announces 2023-25 Itineraries, Winter Sports Cruise
October 24, 2022
UnCruise Adventures announced its 2024 and select 2025 itineraries, with more offerings for adventures in destinations like Alaska, Latin America and Prince William Sound, along with its first-ever Alaskan small ship winter sports cruise.
The 7-night Winter Sports & Northern Lights Adventures itinerary will sail from February through March of 2024 round-trip from Juneau, with plenty of winter sports activities to enjoy, like heli-skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, snowboarding and more, visiting the Eagle Crest ski area, Glacier Bay National Park, Margerie, Johns Hopkins, Dawes and Sawyer glaciers. The cruise also offers the opportunity to view the amazing Northern Lights.
Another new Alaskan itinerary is Alaska’s Prince William Sound Explorer, the first itinerary by UnCruise to visit Prince William Sound. Travelers can enjoy hiking, kayaking and skiffing near dozens of glaciers and viewing wildlife like puffins, sea otters and sea lions up close. The 7-night adventure also visits Knight Island and Montague Island; it begins sailing in May 2024.
UnCruise also added two new itineraries in Latin America. The Latin America's Sojourn is a 10-night sailing beginning May 2024 and visits Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia, with stops at the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Coiba National Park, Cartagena and more, including a transit through the Panama Canal.
The last new itinerary is the Belize Eclipse, Reefs & Rivers itinerary, an 8-night cruise departing October 13, 2023. This adventure is a special one, allowing travelers the opportunity to view the annular eclipse, as well as visit the Belize Barrier Reef, Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, Las Escobas Tropical Rainforest Park. Travelers can also experience and learn about local Mayan and Garifuna cultures.
“We’re thrilled to get these new adventures into the market after careful planning and review,” said Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures. “This provides more options for our new and repeat guests and offers them an accelerated option to adventure. I’m extremely excited to be showing guests the Alaskan outback in my backyard, the stunning ski town of Juneau, and the National Parks and Monuments I’m so proud of as an Alaskan resident.”
