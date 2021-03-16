Uniworld Announces ‘Make Travel Matter’ Experiences for 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2021
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and U by Uniworld have announced their Make Travel Matter Experiences for 2021, which aim to have a positive impact on local destination communities.
Make Travel Matter Experiences are part of cruise itineraries for India, Europe and the Middle East. Formulated with the United Nation’s seventeen Global Goals in mind, they aim to create a positive impact on local communities and the environment.
In India, guests aboard the India’s Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges cruise will board a pedal-powered Trishaw in Kalna and explore the Rajbari temple, which dates back to 1739. They’ll also visit Mother Theresa’s home and tomb and support local brassworking artisans.
On the Splendors of Egypt & the Nile Jordan extension cruise, guests will visit the Iraq Al Amir women’s cooperative association, which employs women in creating paper, pottery and fabric goods while preserving their local heritage.
There are several European itineraries which offer Make Travel Matter Experiences. On the Tulips & Windmills itinerary, guests will explore a Dutch Cheese Trail at a sustainable dairy farm. Guests aboard the Amsterdam & Brussels Bound cruise can experience plastic fishing along the canals of Amsterdam.
“At Uniworld, we’re proud to offer our guests experiences that make a positive impact and aid sustainable, conscious travel,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld and U by Uniworld. “Along with our sister brands, we’re committed to making an effort to stand together and show support for the people, wildlife and planet that we all call home; which is imperative now more than ever. Our new experiences meet a rigorous set of criteria to identify the ways in which they will truly make an impact.”
Uniworld and U are proud members of The Travel Corporation and helped to found The TreadRight Foundation, a non-profit that works to help the environment and communities which travel impacts the most.
For more information, please visit Uniworld.com.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Europe, India, Jordan
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS