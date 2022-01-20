Uniworld Announces New Stateroom Upgrade Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Janeen Christoff January 20, 2022
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has introduced a new program for receiving a stateroom upgrade.
The Category+ program allows guests to bid on potential stateroom upgrades ahead of their departure.
The new system is powered by Plusgrade, allowing Uniworld passengers to be invited to browse staterooms and suites still available on their cruise in higher categories than the one in which they are booked. Guests can bid on multiple stateroom upgrades but will only pay for the one they actually receive.
“At Uniworld, we’re always looking for new ways to elevate our guests’ river cruise experience,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “We’re thrilled to be the first river cruise line to work with Plusgrade in providing an upgrade program of this nature. Our new Category+ stateroom program will give our guests an opportunity to add even more luxury to their vacation at a price point of their choosing, risk-free.”
Guests have the chance to accept or decline the offer and are then notified by email and charged for their bid.
Travel advisors whose clients bid on a stateroom upgrade and accept the amount will receive commission on that additional amount.
Currently, all Uniworld passengers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS