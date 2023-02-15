Uniworld Debuts Limited Edition Cruise Collection
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Claudette Covey February 15, 2023
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises unveiled the Limited Edition Collection, which includes one-of-a-kind itineraries featuring exclusive offerings on a very limited number of annual departures.
“Our Limited-Edition Collection is full of incredible journeys, created to bring like-minded travelers together for extra special trips that are unique to our portfolio,” said Uniworld Boutique River Cruises President and CEO Ellen Bettridge. “The collection includes inclusive LGBTQ+ sailings hosted by gay and lesbian travel veterans, floating art workshops with special guest artists, cycling-themed cruises and more on select dates.
“Plus, some offerings in the collection are offered for one-time only, such as our popular surprise Mystery Cruises and world trips spanning the globe. We’re even adding a women’s cruise for 2024 to the collection, so female travelers should keep an eye out for more details coming soon.”
For their part, the Mystery Cruises, with 10-day departures available on June 18 and July 7, 2023, have been reprised due to popular demand. “The 10-day trips are a mystery and both completely different, with exciting surprises and over-the-top inclusions at every turn,” Uniworld said.
“New this year, guests will be told the airports that they will need to fly in and out of, for the opportunity to extend their European vacation."
A 10-day Mystery Revealed: Salzburg & The Danube cruise will be hosted by Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford and is a “one-time-only repeat of Uniworld’s fall 2022 Mystery Cruise, departing June 2, 2023,” Uniworld said.
The 46-day 2023 Rivers of the World sailing, departing on May 20, 2023, from Cairo and ending in Lisbon, is the longest cruise Uniglobe has ever debuted.
Departures for Limited Edition LGBTQ+ itineraries are scheduled for May 2023, and April 2024; Butterfield & Robin cycling-themed sailings in September 2023, and floating art workshop cruises for April and August 2023.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS