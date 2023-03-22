Uniworld Launches Flash Sale Offering up to 60 Percent Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2023
Boutique river cruise line Uniworld is currently offering a flash sale with up to 60 percent savings now through March 31 on nine different itineraries, including deals for solo travelers.
Solo travelers can enjoy booking one of these nine itineraries without paying a single supplement fee during this booking period.
The itineraries offering deals include sailings along the Rhine, Danube, and the French Rhône and Saône rivers.
Also included are two itineraries in Venice, like the Venice & The Jewels of Veneto trip, which offers eight days of sailing exclusively within the Venetian Lagoon. The river cruise offers trips to St. Mark’s Basilica, a visit to the coastal city of Chioggia and much more. Travelers can book this trip starting at $2,699 on select departures.
Another special itinerary is the Burgundy & Provence river cruise itinerary. The eight-day trip sails along the Rhône and Saône in France, following in the footsteps of master artists such as Van Gogh. The itinerary offers a stop at his hometown of Arles, a trip to Avignon, treks through vineyards and plenty of opportunities to enjoy Burgundy and Provence’s gastronomic delights. Travelers can book this trip with $1,000 in savings on select departures.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS