Uniworld Launches Flash Sale Offering up to 60 Percent Savings

Uniworld's SS La Venezia in Venice, Italy. (photo via Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection)

Boutique river cruise line Uniworld is currently offering a flash sale with up to 60 percent savings now through March 31 on nine different itineraries, including deals for solo travelers.

Solo travelers can enjoy booking one of these nine itineraries without paying a single supplement fee during this booking period.

The itineraries offering deals include sailings along the Rhine, Danube, and the French Rhône and Saône rivers.

Also included are two itineraries in Venice, like the Venice & The Jewels of Veneto trip, which offers eight days of sailing exclusively within the Venetian Lagoon. The river cruise offers trips to St. Mark’s Basilica, a visit to the coastal city of Chioggia and much more. Travelers can book this trip starting at $2,699 on select departures.

Another special itinerary is the Burgundy & Provence river cruise itinerary. The eight-day trip sails along the Rhône and Saône in France, following in the footsteps of master artists such as Van Gogh. The itinerary offers a stop at his hometown of Arles, a trip to Avignon, treks through vineyards and plenty of opportunities to enjoy Burgundy and Provence’s gastronomic delights. Travelers can book this trip with $1,000 in savings on select departures.

For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Europe

