Uniworld Partners With Adventure World
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Rich Thomaselli March 29, 2023
It’s a match made in a watery heaven.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has partnered with Adventure World to create pre- and post-crews itineraries for cruise passengers.
It’s a nod to the many travelers who like to do and see things before and after a cruise.
“We’re bringing a collection of extraordinary journeys to life that pair beautifully with our Uniworld itineraries, meeting our guests’ desire for new and unique travel experiences,” Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, said in a statement. “In addition to record-breaking sales this year, we’ve seen a trend of guests seeking opportunities for longer and more immersive getaways, led by the success of our new 46-night Rivers of the World itinerary. This answers the call, and advisors can feel comfortable knowing their clients’ journey begins and ends with TTC, whom they’ve entrusted their customers with for generations.”
TTC is the parent company of Uniworld.
Managing Director for Adventure World, Neil Rodgers said, “As a company we want to make travel sustainable for the long-term, knowing that tourism can have both an exceptionally positive and potentially negative impact on people, wildlife, and the planet. When Uniworld guests travel with Adventure World, they will be experiencing the destination in the most authentic way possible, which is a natural extension to the Uniworld experience.”
Some of the proposed itineraries include:
-Kenyan Safari
Following Uniworld voyages in Egypt, guests can experience the romance of an African safari through a multifaceted adventure around Kenya, where they’ll visit the world’s only national park inside a city, meet anti-poaching teams saving endangered species and take a balloon flight over the Maasai Mara. Available for 9 nights at approximately $13,203 per person, based on customization.
-Insider Galapagos
Extending a dream trip with Uniworld along the Amazon River, guests can now continue their adventure in South America with a journey to the Galapagos Islands. From the vibrant and narrow-cobbled streets of Quito, guests will board a luxurious yacht to wonder at the famed Galapagos tortoises, marine iguanas, blue-footed boobies, and a dazzling array of wildlife. Available for 7 nights at approximately $8,885 per person, based on customization.
-And Arctic Lights
After a European itinerary along the Rhine, Danube, Dordogne, Seine, Garonne or Venetian Lagoon, guests can venture north to chase down the otherworldly beauty of the arctic lights by land and sea from Oslo to the fjords of Norway. Available for 9 nights at approximately $9,949 per person, based on customization.
Those are just a few of the itineraries. Contact your Uniworld for more information.
