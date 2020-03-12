Uniworld Suspends European River Cruises Through April 23
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has suspended all European itineraries until April 23 and will let guests rebook any 2020 or 2021 cruise or receive a future cruise credit to be used in the next 24 months.
Uniworld President and CEO Ellen Bettridge announced the decision in a letter to customers.
“We have been closely monitoring the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and given recent news, we do not believe we can continue to offer the award-winning Uniworld experience you have come to expect and deserve at this time,” she said.
“We know this global situation has caused confusion and anxiety for many; the details of your travel plans should not add to your list of concerns. Our updated cancellation policy will allow guests more time to make decisions about upcoming travels. For bookings after April 23, guests can now cancel up to 14 days prior to their cruise and rebook on any 2020 or 2021 cruise without penalty or have the option to rebook with our TTC sister brands – from Trafalgar to Insight Vacations – for 2020 to 2021. Our team stands at the ready to assist you as we navigate through this process together.
“Beyond service, there is something else a hundred years in travel has taught us: resilience. We know this industry – which has weathered many difficult times over the last century – is strong because we’re in it together. We all believe in the power of travel; it’s potential to open borders, connect cultures and drive local economies. Let us not forget that during these next days; we will all be better for it,” Bettridge concluded. “We look forward to welcoming you back to the rivers of Europe and beyond this spring. Until then, be well.”
