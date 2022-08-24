Last updated: 04:30 PM ET, Wed August 24 2022

Uniworld Will Not Require COVID-19 Vaccination for 2023 Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Patrick Clarke August 24, 2022

Uniworld's SS Beatrice
Uniworld's SS Beatrice. (Photo courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection)

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced that it will no longer require guests to be vaccinated in order to sail its ships beginning in 2023.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the cruise company—which sails travelers along rivers in more than 20 destinations across Europe, Russia, Egypt and Asia—said that the requirement will remain in place through the end of the year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Releases 2023-2024 Asia Lineup for Spectrum of...

Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship at port

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements...

MSC Seascape.

MSC Cruises' New Ship, MSC Seascape, Successfully...

Viking named its newest river ship, the Viking Osiris, with a celebration in Luxor, Egypt.

Viking Names New River Ship, Welcomes Cruise Lines’...

MSC Virtuosa, MSC ships, MSC Cruises

MSC Provides Update on Winter 2022-23 Deployment

"While we will continue to require our guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through 2022, we have made the careful and informed decision to not require COVID vaccinations for guests traveling with Uniworld in 2023," Uniworld said in a statement.

Nonetheless, passengers will still be required to meet the latest entry requirements in the destinations included on their specific sailing.

"However, guests will be required to follow the entry requirements specified by each country visited along their itinerary—by river, land or rail. Entry guidelines for travel to each destination can be found on our Travel Requirements page and guests are responsible for ensuring they meet the travel entry requirements of each country visited during their river cruise."

Visit Uniworld.com/us for the latest updates.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Releases 2023-2024 Asia Lineup for Spectrum of...

Royal Caribbean International

Carnival Cruise Line Updates Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements Again

Atlas Ocean's World Traveller Sails in Antarctica for Inaugural Season

MSC Cruises' New Ship, MSC Seascape, Successfully Completes Sea Trials

Windstar Cruises Adds Arabia to 2023-24 Sailing Schedule

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS