Uniworld Will Not Require COVID-19 Vaccination for 2023 Cruises
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced that it will no longer require guests to be vaccinated in order to sail its ships beginning in 2023.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the cruise company—which sails travelers along rivers in more than 20 destinations across Europe, Russia, Egypt and Asia—said that the requirement will remain in place through the end of the year.
"While we will continue to require our guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through 2022, we have made the careful and informed decision to not require COVID vaccinations for guests traveling with Uniworld in 2023," Uniworld said in a statement.
Nonetheless, passengers will still be required to meet the latest entry requirements in the destinations included on their specific sailing.
"However, guests will be required to follow the entry requirements specified by each country visited along their itinerary—by river, land or rail. Entry guidelines for travel to each destination can be found on our Travel Requirements page and guests are responsible for ensuring they meet the travel entry requirements of each country visited during their river cruise."
Visit Uniworld.com/us for the latest updates.
