Variety Cruises Heads to Tahiti
Greek cruise line Variety Cruises is heading to Tahiti. For the first time, the small ship cruise company will offer itineraries in French Polynesia.
Variety will begin sailing in the region starting May 2022 and sailing year-round through December 2023.
Variety Cruises will sail roundtrip from Papeete on an eight-day journey visiting islands, including Bora Bora, Taha'a, Moorea, Huahine and Raiatea.
An 11-day itinerary is also offered, calling in the remote and less-visited Tuamotu archipelago adding Makatea and more the sailing.
“We are excited to share that Tahiti is our newest destination addition to the Variety Cruises family,” said Variety Cruises CEO, Filippos Venetopoulos. “We take pride in bringing friendly and enthusiastic Greek hospitality to ports all over the world, now including French Polynesia. We’re a growing company and this new destination launch is indicative of the expansion our company will be seeing in the years to come.”
Guests will enjoy the comforts onboard Variety's Panorama II ship, a motor sailer launched in 2004 and renovated in 2015, which carries 49 guests. The vessel offers guests indoor and outdoor dining, a lounge, a mini library, a swimming platform and more, making it ideal for exploring the islands of French Polynesia. Cabins feature flat-screen televisions, safes, refrigerators, air conditioning, bathrooms with a shower, hairdryers and central music.
Onboard, guests will enjoy the expertise of a naturalist/cruise coordinator as well as local, expert guides while they explore the aquatic life in Bora Bora and history in Huahine. Passengers can also enjoy tours such as ATVs in Tahaa, a visit to a pearl farm, kayaking in the Faaroa River and more.
Variety is also working with The Mokarran Protection Society, a non-profit organization located in Rangiroa that studies and protects the Great Hammerhead Shark, educating guests and furthering the company’s marine protection philanthropic initiatives.
Eighty-day sailings start at $2,290 per person and 11-day trips are from $3,090 per person.
