Variety Cruises Launches New Brand Identity

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Noreen Kompanik November 04, 2022

Variety Cruises' Panorama at Arnafjordur in the Faroe Islands
Variety Cruises' Panorama (Courtesy of Variety Cruises)

Variety Cruises has announced a new brand identity while ushering in a new chapter for the small-ship cruise line as the third generation takes the helm.

Chasing a "Better World at Sea," Variety’s new logo draws inspiration from a traditional compass.

“My grandfather had an extensive collection of compasses, which he used in his very first work as a tour guide, where he followed his instinct (and where the wind took him) for a compass-driven adventure. So when we decided to move the company forward, we are doing it in a very literal way, with the compass at the core of what we stand for, leading us into the future," Variety Cruises CEO Filippos Venetopoulos said in a statement.

"Yet, it’s also figurative, as we believe that the mental compass of diversity and sustainability should direct us wherever we go, both in our home country of Greece and the new destinations where we visit."

With the rebranding, Variety Cruises is bringing back off-the-beaten-path treasured locations such as the Red Sea, West Africa and Seychelles. New destination cruises including Tahiti and French Polynesia are set to launch in January 2023.

Travelers to these destinations will get to view wildlife along the West Africa Coast and the Gambia River, and enjoy island hopping in French Polynesia with its stunning lagoons and breathtaking underwater worlds, and otherworldly beaches and tropical jungles in Seychelles.

"We cater to those cruise goers who perhaps have been there, done that, and now they are seeking an odyssey with a twist, and we are most certainly the cruise company for non-cruisers, perfect for those travelers who are looking to immerse themselves fully into a destination in a different way," added Venetopoulos.

The company continues to offer guests an intimate and personalized cruise experience while maintaining its commitment to diversity, philanthropy and sustainability.

