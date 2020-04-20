Victory Cruise Lines Revises Schedule Amid Pandemic
Mackenzie Cullen April 20, 2020
In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Victory Cruise Lines has revised the schedules of its Victory I and Victory II vessels.
The cruise line, which is operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, announced Monday that the temporary suspension for all operations onboard the Victory I will be extended to June 30, 2020. The ship will resume service on July 5, 2020. Meanwhile, all itineraries for Victory II have been canceled for the remainder of the 2020 season.
According to VCL, the decision was made after continued, wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions, as well as a no sail order through Canadian waters until June 30.
VCL issued a statement thanking “its guests, travel agent partners, vendors and team members for their patience and understanding during this rapidly evolving situation.”
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, team members and crew,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We came to the difficult decision to consolidate the Victory II itineraries with Victory I due to the shortened nature of our 2020 season, as a result of the ongoing travel restrictions and port closures. It is our hope that in doing so, we can prioritize delivering the extraordinary Great Lakes sailing experience that our loyal guests have come to expect from the VCL brand.
VCL also assures guests booked on any Victory I voyage prior to June 30 and guests booked on any Victory II 2020 voyage that “no action is necessary at this time.” Guests and travel agents will be contacted directly by a member of the VCL service team to answer questions and offer the opportunity to rebook on a later date, a 125 percent cruise credit or a full refund.
