Viking Adds Eight New River Cruise Ships to Fleet
Donald Wood March 17, 2022
During a celebration in Paris, Viking welcomed eight new river ships to its fleet and announced the ceremonial godmothers of the new vessels.
Four of the Viking Longships were designed for the Seine River—Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid and Viking Skaga—and are scheduled to visit an exclusive dock location at Port de Grenelle in Paris as part of their itineraries.
The four additional ships were named Viking Egdir, Viking Gersemi, Viking Gymir and Viking Hervor and designed to sail the cruise line’s most popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
Viking invited eight cultural partners and members of the cruise line’s extended family to serve as ceremonial godmothers of the new vessels, including musician Alma Deutscher, Signature Travel Network Executive Vice President Karryn Christopher, Virtuoso Director Muriel Wilson and more.
“As we mark 25 years of sailing the iconic waterways of the world, it is always a proud day when we welcome new ships to our fleet and offer more opportunities for curious travelers to explore the world in comfort,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said.
“Today we are especially pleased to honor eight talented and accomplished individuals as godmothers of our newest river ships, and we look forward to the start of another season of European river voyages,” Hagen continued.
As part of the ceremony, the company announced a new post-trip extension entitled Paris: A Culinary Experience that will explore the cuisine of the French capital. Available beginning in 2023 for guests sailing on the eight-day Paris & the Heart of Normandy itinerary, the new extension allows guests to immerse themselves in the culinary history of Paris and taste the gastronomic delights the city has to offer.
In addition, the cruise line revealed a new holiday sailing, the eight-day Christmas on the Seine, sailing roundtrip from Paris. Available during the holiday season beginning in 2022, guests will travel through Normandy’s snow-covered countryside while enjoying the festive Christmas markets.
In January, the company announced the launch of Viking Expeditions and its first Polar Class vessel, the Viking Octantis. By the end of 2022, Viking will have a second identical expedition ship, two new ocean ships, new purpose-built vessels for the Nile and Mekong rivers and new Mississippi River voyages.
