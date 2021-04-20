Viking Announces 2024 Mississippi River Cruises Now On Sale
Viking Cruises announced its new Mississippi River cruises for 2024 are now on sale.
The cruise line’s Viking Mississippi is scheduled to debut in August 2022 and sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.
Viking’s river cruises in the U.S. scheduled for 2023 have already started to sell out, prompting the company to open 2024 sailing dates sooner than initially expected. The cruise line is preparing to bring more than 5,800 guests to the region in 2022 and over 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023.
Scheduled ports of call on the Mississippi River cruises include Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville, Louisiana; Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; Hannibal and St. Louis, Missouri; Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport, Iowa; Red Wing and St. Paul, Minnesota; and La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“We are pleased with the continued response and support we have received from loyal guests and valued partners ahead of our new Mississippi River sailings,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. “As we begin to restart ocean operations this spring, we also look forward to a new chapter in 2022 when we begin sailing our first U.S. river voyages.”
The five-deck Viking Mississippi was explicitly built for the Mississippi and will carry 386 passengers in 193 all outside staterooms. Highlights of the new ship include Viking Suites, an Explorers’ Lounge, the River Cafe, Aquavit Terrace, The Living Room, a 360-Degree Promenade Deck and more.
Viking provided a look at its 2022-2024 Viking Mississippi voyages:
—America's Great River (15 days; New Orleans to St. Paul)—Experience nearly the entire length of the Mississippi River on this incredible journey from the Gulf of Mexico to the northernmost reaches of the U.S. Relax and enjoy the variety of scenery, foliage and wildlife on this leisurely voyage. Enjoy Southern charm and beautifully preserved homes in Natchez; retrace the steps of Civil Rights leaders in Memphis; ascend the Gateway Arch in St. Louis; and visit "The Norwegian Valley" in La Crosse. Multiple sailing dates are now available in June, July, September and October 2023 and 2024. Pricing starts at $10,999 per person with discounted airfare.
—America's Heartland (8 days; St. Louis to St. Paul)—From pristine farms nestled in rolling terrain to steep bluff rising from tributaries dotted with wooded islands, the Upper Mississippi offers a rich tapestry of beauty upon every turn of the river. This journey introduces you to the unforgettable experience of the locks and dams that control the flow of the heartland rivers. Hear stories of settlers migrating west; learn about Lewis & Clark, Mark Twain, John Deere and the Amish and Norwegian migrations; experience the regional music like polka and Norwegian folk; and taste regional cuisine showcasing local beer, produce and Wisconsin cheese. Multiple sailing dates now available August - September 2023 and 2024. Pricing starts at $4,399 per person with discounted airfare.
—Heart of the Delta (8 days; New Orleans to Memphis)—This journey on the Lower Mississippi is infused with American history, culture and heritage. Tour the area where the migrating French and Acadians settled; immerse yourself in the culture and lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement; discover the music of the South—jazz, blues and gospel; and experience the life and food culture of the south, from Cajun and Creole to the famed "dry" Memphis BBQ. Multiple sailing dates available in November 2022; additional sailing dates are now available in January – June and October – December 2023 and 2024. Pricing starts at $4,399 per person with discounted airfare.
—New Orleans & Southern Charm (8 days; New Orleans to New Orleans)—On this exploration of the Lower Mississippi, walk the historic estates and learn about Civil War history at notable sites. The roundtrip journey from New Orleans will allow guests to sample Cajun and Creole cuisine while taking in the sights and sounds of the French-influenced ports including Baton Rouge, Darrow and more in Louisiana and Mississippi. Multiple sailing dates available in November – December 2022; additional sailing dates are now available in January and December 2023 and 2024. Pricing starts at $3,999 per person with discounted airfare.
—Mississippi Holiday Season (8 days; Memphis to New Orleans) – In December 2022, guests will discover the Lower Mississippi during a special holiday voyage. The eight-day journey will include exclusive Privileged Access to Graceland, decorated for the season; Cajun cuisine and shopping excursions; a visit to marvel the light displays and decorated historic homes in Natchez and Baton Rouge. Onboard festivities will include special celebratory regional dining and treats for the holidays. Multiple sailing dates available in December 2022 and pricing starts at $3,999 per person with discounted airfare.
