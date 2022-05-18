Last updated: 09:52 AM ET, Wed May 18 2022

Viking Mars Christened by The Countess of Carnarvon

During the naming ceremony of the Viking Mars, Charlotte of Highclere Castle (left) and Karine of Viking (right), use a replica of De Valette’s battle sword to cut a ribbon allowing a bottle of Norwegian aquavit to smash on the ship’s hull, in keeping with maritime tradition. (photo via Viking Cruises)

Viking Cruises’ newest ocean ship, the Viking Mars, celebrated its naming ceremony and christening during a private ceremony in Valletta Malta on May 17, attended by executives of the line as well as the ship’s godmother, Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the Countess of Carnarvon.

Viking Mars will make its first voyage this week as it begins its maiden season, sailing the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and Northern Europe before heading to Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year.

Lady Carnarvon, whose Highclere Castle was the filming location for Downton Abbey, gave her blessing over video from her estate. Viking Mars is the second ship for which she is godmother; Viking Skadi is the first. Viking Cruises has enjoyed a partnership with her to provide travelers with access to the castle for over a decade.

"I am honored and privileged to be the godmother of the Viking Mars. I have no doubt she will delight the many guests who travel with her around the world. For more than a decade, Viking and Highclere have been linked through both Downton Abbey and life, and we look forward to continuing welcoming the extended Viking family to explore our home for years to come," said Lady Carnarvon.

The Viking Mars, sailing into Valletta, Malta for its naming ceremony. (photo via Viking Cruises)

Viking Cruises and Lady Carnarvon donated GBP$10,000 each to twenty-five charities in honor of the new ship. In addition to this, the Norwegian cruise line’s ceremony celebrated Norwegian Constitution Day yesterday with Norwegian singer Sissel Kyrkjebø.

Viking Mars was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy and is the seventh identical ocean ship in Viking’s fleet. It will accommodate 930 guests across its 465 veranda staterooms.

