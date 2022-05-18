Viking Mars Christened by The Countess of Carnarvon
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Lacey Pfalz May 18, 2022
Viking Cruises’ newest ocean ship, the Viking Mars, celebrated its naming ceremony and christening during a private ceremony in Valletta Malta on May 17, attended by executives of the line as well as the ship’s godmother, Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the Countess of Carnarvon.
Viking Mars will make its first voyage this week as it begins its maiden season, sailing the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and Northern Europe before heading to Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year.
Lady Carnarvon, whose Highclere Castle was the filming location for Downton Abbey, gave her blessing over video from her estate. Viking Mars is the second ship for which she is godmother; Viking Skadi is the first. Viking Cruises has enjoyed a partnership with her to provide travelers with access to the castle for over a decade.
"I am honored and privileged to be the godmother of the Viking Mars. I have no doubt she will delight the many guests who travel with her around the world. For more than a decade, Viking and Highclere have been linked through both Downton Abbey and life, and we look forward to continuing welcoming the extended Viking family to explore our home for years to come," said Lady Carnarvon.
Viking Cruises and Lady Carnarvon donated GBP$10,000 each to twenty-five charities in honor of the new ship. In addition to this, the Norwegian cruise line’s ceremony celebrated Norwegian Constitution Day yesterday with Norwegian singer Sissel Kyrkjebø.
Viking Mars was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy and is the seventh identical ocean ship in Viking’s fleet. It will accommodate 930 guests across its 465 veranda staterooms.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra Brand
For more information on Viking
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS