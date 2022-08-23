Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Tue August 23 2022

Viking Names New River Ship, Welcomes Cruise Lines’ First Godfather

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Donald Wood August 23, 2022

Viking named its newest river ship, the Viking Osiris, with a celebration in Luxor, Egypt.
Viking named its newest river ship, the Viking Osiris, with a celebration in Luxor, Egypt. (photo via Viking Cruises Media)

Viking named its newest river ship, the Viking Osiris, with a celebration in Luxor, Egypt, featuring the company’s first ceremonial godfather, George Herbert, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon.

Designed specifically to navigate the Nile, the state-of-the-art ship was built at Massara shipyard in Cairo and will sail Viking’s bestselling Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. The vessel debuts as Egypt celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb by Howard Carter and his co-explorer, the 5th Earl of Carnarvon.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Virtuosa, MSC ships, MSC Cruises

MSC Provides Update on Winter 2022-23 Deployment

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean to Welcome Unvaccinated Travelers, Ease...

Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Cruises Drops Vaccination Requirement, Eases Testing...

Cape Canaveral, USA

Is Cruising Back? Well, Just ask Port Canaveral

Deck of cruise ship at sunset.

Is a Cruise the Best Vacation for the Unvaccinated Traveler?

Together, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon and the 8th Countess of Carnarvon are the cruise line’s first "godparents," as Lady Carnarvon is the godmother of Viking’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Mars, as well as the river ship, the Viking Skadi.

“Egypt has always drawn curious explorers for its rich history and ancient antiquities, and ever since we first began operating on the Nile River in 2004, our guests continue to be amazed by the country's many cultural treasures,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. “Today we are pleased to officially welcome the Viking Osiris to our growing fleet on the Nile River, which allows us to welcome even more curious explorers to this incredible destination.”

“During this milestone year for Egypt, we are also very grateful for the continued close friendship with the Carnarvon family, and that Lord Carnarvon has honored us by serving as the first godfather in our history,” Hagen continued.

Viking Osiris will host 82 guests in 41 staterooms and was inspired by the company’s award-winning river and ocean ships with the elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known. The vessel will feature an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace and a distinctive square bow.

“It is a great honor to be asked to be godfather to the Viking Osiris, one of the most beautiful river vessels to have ever graced the Nile,” Herbert said. “This is especially the case in the centenary year of my great-grandfather's discovery of the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, and no doubt he and my great-grandmother, Lady Almina, would have been delighted to board the Viking Osiris had it been sailing in their day.”

During the ceremony, Hagen announced the Viking Aton, an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, would join the fleet in 2023. He also revealed two more sister ships, the Viking Hathor and the Viking Sobek, are under construction and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Viking

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
MSC Virtuosa, MSC ships, MSC Cruises

MSC Provides Update on Winter 2022-23 Deployment

MSC Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Drops Vaccination Requirement, Eases Testing Protocols

Sailing the Med With Virgin Voyages Is a Shore Thing

Is Cruising Back? Well, Just ask Port Canaveral

Bar Harbor, Maine, Votes to Limit Cruise Ship Visits

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS