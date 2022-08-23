Viking Names New River Ship, Welcomes Cruise Lines’ First Godfather
Viking named its newest river ship, the Viking Osiris, with a celebration in Luxor, Egypt, featuring the company’s first ceremonial godfather, George Herbert, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon.
Designed specifically to navigate the Nile, the state-of-the-art ship was built at Massara shipyard in Cairo and will sail Viking’s bestselling Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. The vessel debuts as Egypt celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb by Howard Carter and his co-explorer, the 5th Earl of Carnarvon.
Together, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon and the 8th Countess of Carnarvon are the cruise line’s first "godparents," as Lady Carnarvon is the godmother of Viking’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Mars, as well as the river ship, the Viking Skadi.
“Egypt has always drawn curious explorers for its rich history and ancient antiquities, and ever since we first began operating on the Nile River in 2004, our guests continue to be amazed by the country's many cultural treasures,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. “Today we are pleased to officially welcome the Viking Osiris to our growing fleet on the Nile River, which allows us to welcome even more curious explorers to this incredible destination.”
“During this milestone year for Egypt, we are also very grateful for the continued close friendship with the Carnarvon family, and that Lord Carnarvon has honored us by serving as the first godfather in our history,” Hagen continued.
Viking Osiris will host 82 guests in 41 staterooms and was inspired by the company’s award-winning river and ocean ships with the elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known. The vessel will feature an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace and a distinctive square bow.
“It is a great honor to be asked to be godfather to the Viking Osiris, one of the most beautiful river vessels to have ever graced the Nile,” Herbert said. “This is especially the case in the centenary year of my great-grandfather's discovery of the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, and no doubt he and my great-grandmother, Lady Almina, would have been delighted to board the Viking Osiris had it been sailing in their day.”
During the ceremony, Hagen announced the Viking Aton, an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, would join the fleet in 2023. He also revealed two more sister ships, the Viking Hathor and the Viking Sobek, are under construction and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
