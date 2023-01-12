Viking Releases Details of New 2024-25 World Cruises
Viking today released its roster of World Cruise itineraries for 2024 and 2025, featuring a series of unforgettable and iconic destinations spanning five separate continents. Guests have the unique opportunity to sail across vast oceans, seas and inland waterways as they discover storied regions of Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.
The crown jewel of Viking’s 2024-25 World Cruise collection is the new Viking World Voyage I, which circumnavigates the globe over the course of 180 days, stopping in 85 ports across 37 different countries, with overnight stays in 13 iconic cities.
Sailing aboard the award-winning Viking Sky, this round-the-world voyage will depart from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, then spend six incredible months exploring both iconic and under-the-radar cities across five different continents before finishing in New York City on June 17, 2025. Talk about the trip of a lifetime.
Another circumnavigational voyage, an abbreviated version of the above, is also available. The slightly shorter Viking World Voyage II is a 163-day crossing, which sails a portion of the Viking World Voyage I itinerary and whose course similarly circles the entire planet. It departs from Los Angeles on January 5, 2025, visiting a total of 29 countries and 78 ports before ultimately wrapping up in New York City.
Prospective passengers can also opt for the less lengthy 138-day Viking World Cruise itinerary, which sails from Fort Lauderdale to London; or the 121-day Viking World Journeys which leaves from Los Angeles and visits 23 countries before likewise ending in London.
"For 25 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while traveling the world in comfort," Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, said in a statement. "Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we continue to see strong demand from our guests for extended voyages. Our seamless World Cruises are the greatest of all adventures and allow guests to explore more of the world with us."
Right now, Viking is offering special savings on World Cruise itineraries for bookings made through March 31, 2023. The limited-time offer includes business-class airfare, complimentary visa service, ground, free luggage shipping services, all onboard gratuities and service fees, and the ‘Silver Spirits’ beverage package, which includes virtually all onboard drinks.
As part of the deal, guests who book any World Cruise will get $2,000 per person in shore excursions credit, as well as $1,000 per person in shipboard credit, which can be used toward purchases at onboard shops, spa treatments and laundry services. Viking Explorer Society Members will also receive an additional $1,000 per person in shipboard credit.
