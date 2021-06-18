Viking Reveals Details of Welcome Back Voyages in Mediterranean
Viking announced new details about the upcoming Welcome Back voyages in the Mediterranean scheduled to launch in July 2021.
The cruise line revealed its three sister ships—Viking Star, Viking Sea and Viking Venus—would sail three different 11-day itineraries through the summer and early fall that explore the Mediterranean, roundtrip from the Maltese capital city of Valletta.
In addition to homeporting its ships in the European nation, the cruise line also announced a new partnership with Lufthansa to offer non-stop flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Malta, exclusively for Viking guests.
On Thursday, the Maltese Government eased rules for the arrival of international travelers, including Americans, with tourists required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at least 72 hours before arrival.
“Now that we have successfully restarted operations, welcoming guests back on board in England and in Bermuda, we look forward to launching our new voyages from Malta,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. “We applaud the government of Malta for being such a supportive destination partner and for making the arrival and embarkation process even easier for our guests.”
“With its rich history and stunning natural beauty, Malta is truly a gem in the Mediterranean that many American travelers have yet to discover,” Hagen continued. “With our new Welcome Back voyages, combined with Lufthansa flights from Newark exclusively for Viking guests, there has never been a better opportunity to explore the Mediterranean from Malta.”
There are limited dates still available in summer and early fall 2021 for Viking's Welcome Back voyages in the Mediterranean, which include Malta & Adriatic Jewels (11 days; Valletta to Valletta; Croatia, Montenegro & Malta), Malta & the Western Mediterranean (11 days; Valletta to Valletta; Italy, Spain & Malta) and Malta & Greek Isles Discovery (11 days; Valletta to Valletta; Greece & Malta).
Earlier this week, Viking welcomed American guests on board for the first time in 15 months on June 15 in Bermuda, as Viking Orion began a series of eight roundtrip cruises from Hamilton.
