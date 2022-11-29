Virgin Voyages Donates 2,023 Cruise Vacations To Healthcare Workers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Patrick Clarke November 29, 2022
For the second straight year, Virgin Voyages is partnering with Baptist Health South Florida to donate 2,023 complimentary sailings for healthcare workers.
Worth an estimated $5.9 million, the 2,000-plus gifted voyages will recognize employees in the Baptist Health network who have made a positive impact in the local healthcare community, including both patient-facing employees and those operating behind-the-scenes at hospitals, clinics and offices.
Winners will receive a voyage for two in a Sea Terrace cabin on one of six Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami between January 2 and April 28, 2023. Every voyage will also include a day trip to Virgin Voyages’ private Beach Club in Bimini.
"For the past three years, our local healthcare workers put everything on the line to care for the community, and now it's our turn to pay it forward," said Jill Stoneberg, Virgin Voyages’ Senior Director of Sustainability and Social Impact, in a statement. "We’ve turned a corner, and we’d love to offer our frontline workers a much-deserved break. The Virgin Voyages team is honored to give our friends at Baptist an incredible vacation on the high seas where they can unplug and escape for a few days."
"At Baptist Health, we want our employees to thrive in their careers and all areas of their lives," Adriene McCoy, senior vice president and chief people officer at Baptist Health, said in a statement. "That includes prioritizing their well-being and time off, since our people are the key to the essential and high-quality care we provide to our community. We are excited to partner with Virgin Voyages and grateful for their generosity in offering our dedicated employees an opportunity to vacation, rest and recharge."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more information on Virgin Voyages
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS