Virgin Voyages Launches 'The Sailing Club' Loyalty Program
Virgin Voyages is launching a new way to earn exclusive perks by sailing with the cruise line, The Sailing Club, ahead of its official debut next year to reward loyal cruisers with two perks in 2022.
Travelers who cruise with Virgin Voyages will be able to enjoy the two perks, including those who sailed in 2021, called Sea-Blazers, who have earned a $125 Bar Tab Bonus for life; and those who sailed twice or more in 2022, called Sea-Rovers, who will also earn $100 Bar Tab Bonus through 2024 on subsequent voyages.
Travelers enrolled in other cruise and select airline loyalty programs can have their status matched when they sail with Virgin Voyages. They’ll be granted Sea-Rover status as well.
The first perk is Deep Blue Extras, which are available for qualifying guests when they sail from September through the end of the year. These extras include free laundry services, anytime boarding, premium Wi-Fi and more.
The second perk is the Red Hot Booking Bonus Months, beginning August 30 and lasting through November 15, 2022. Any new qualifying booking made during this period will provide guests a chance to win free vacations, Virgin Points and more. Guests who book during this period will also enjoy an extra $200 in Sailing Loot, or onboard credit.
Additionally, every dollar spent on Virgin Voyages by a guest both past and present will be counted as “Tokens,” which are used to level up in loyalty status. Sea-Blazers and Sea-Rovers can earn more Tokens for every dollar spent during the Red Hot Booking Bonus Months.
Members of the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red in the United States can also redeem their points on sailings from both Miami and Barcelona with Virgin Voyages.
“This brand was built on innovation, so we’re taking a truly unique approach and developing a program that will give Sailors a taste of what’s to come while rewarding those who’ve supported the brand all along,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, President and Chief Experience Officer. “I’ve met so many incredible Sailors – many who’ve voyaged with us more than 10 times since we’ve launched – and this new program is a thank you for their commitment. We’d also love their help in shaping the future and are seeking their ideas to create a game-changing loyalty program they’ll fall in love with.”
