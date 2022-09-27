Virgin Voyages Offering Up To 50% Off During This Month-Long Promotion
September 27, 2022
Cruise aficionados who are keen to experience a new kind of luxury cruising aboard Richard Branson’s all-inclusive line Virgin Voyages can book their trips at a massive discount during the coming month.
By booking their reservations now through October 31, guests can enjoy up to 50 percent off the originally advertised fare price on most Virgin Voyages sailings departing through the end of 2022. That means would-be Sailors can save major money on Caribbean, European, South Pacific and Transatlantic voyages aboard Virgin’s adults-only ships.
The special fare promotion is part of a new partnership between Virgin Voyages’ rewards club, Virgin Red, and Bilt, a new credit card option that allows tenants to pay their rent on any unit in the U.S. with zero transaction fees, while simultaneously earning rewards points through its loyalty program.
To take advantage of this limited-time deal, travelers will need to enter the code 'BILT50OFF' when booking directly via Virgin Voyages’ website, good on Sea Terrace Cabin reservations for up to two passengers.
While you don’t need to open a Bilt Mastercard to qualify for this discount, the promo rules dictate that you need to have a Bilt member account or sign up for free. You’ll also need to sign up as a Virgin Red rewards member, if you aren’t one already, and link it with your Bilt account.
The announcement accompanies Bilt Rewards’ first ‘Rent Day’ campaign, a recurring celebration for renters that will mark the first week of each month with a series of limited-time member benefits and exclusive reward offers.
“Now more than ever, people are looking to rediscover travel, and Bilt’s partnership with Virgin Red gives Bilt members thousands of ways to plan their next adventure,” remarked Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of, Bilt Rewards. “Virgin Voyages are reinventing the cruise experience as we know it, and with our 2-for-1 fares, we can’t think of a better way to see the world this fall.”
“We are thrilled to team up with Bilt and treat our members to an exclusive offer on sailings with Virgin Voyages,” said Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red’s International and Strategic Development Director. “Virgin Red opens the door to hundreds of rewards, and we can’t wait for more Bilt members to live a life more Virgin and discover all the amazing products and services the Virgin companies and partners have to offer.”
