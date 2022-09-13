Virgin Voyages Offers New Loyalty Program
Janeen Christoff September 13, 2022
Frequent sailors on Virgin Voyages will now benefit from the cruise line's new loyalty program.
The new Virgin Voyages Sailing Club, which will be officially rolled out in 2023 provides members with exclusive perks and benefits and members are further rewarded for their loyalty in 2022 and 2021 for previous sailings.
Through these early bookings, Sailors can take advantage of exclusive perks and unlock benefits.
“This brand was built on innovation, so we’re taking a truly unique approach and developing a program that will give Sailors a taste of what’s to come while rewarding those who’ve supported the brand all along,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, President and Chief Experience Officer. “I’ve met so many incredible Sailors – many who’ve voyaged with us more than 10 times since we’ve launched – and this new program is a thank you for their commitment. We’d also love their help in shaping the future and are seeking their ideas to create a game-changing loyalty program they’ll fall in love with.”
There are two perk programs and three ways to unlock them, which would then automatically accelerate members into the exclusive 2023 club and allow them to start receiving rewards in 2022.
The first perk program is called Sea-Blazers, who are those who sailed with Virgin Voyages during the cruise line's inaugural year. Access to the Sailing Clubs Deep Blue Extras and Red Hot Booking Months are automatic to those who are eligible for this group, and they receive additional perks such as a $125 Bar Tab Bonus for life.
Those who sailed with Virgin twice in 2022 are eligible to become Sea-Rovers. These members receive Deep Blue Extras and access to Red Hot Booking Months on their third Virgin voyage. They will also receive a $100 Bar Tab Bonus through 2024.
Virgin is also offering a Match and Sea More Program. This allows Sailors enrolled in other select rewards programs to come aboard its lady ships and the cruise line will match and give sailors more perks than their current loyalty status. These guests will automatically earn Sea-Rover status, receive Deep Blue Extras on their first sailing and receive access to Red Hot Booking Months. These sailors just need to send proof, and book a voyage and the new status is unlocked automatically.
Virgin Voyages' Deep Blue Extras, included with membership include some serious indulgence. Members receive unlimited premium Wi-Fi access and can attend an exclusive cocktail event. Also available is a daily $10 coffee credit per stateroom and a complimentary bottle of Moet & Chandon. Members also receive dedicated services and support onboard as well as laundry service, including two pressed items, one dry-cleaned item as well as a bag of laundry cleaned—all complimentary.
The other big benefit is access to Red Hot Booking Months, which are available to Sea-Rover, Sea-Blazer and Match and Sea More members.
The Red Hot Booking Bonus months are taking place now through November 15, 2022, and those who book a voyage receive even more rewards. These include $200 in onboard credit, acceleration to exclusive tiers in 2023 and the chance to be entered into the Virgin Group Red Hot Extravaganza and entered to win even more perks.
