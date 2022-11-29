Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Tue November 29 2022

Virgin Voyages Partners With Paysafe for Secure Online Payments

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Patrick Clarke November 29, 2022

Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady at Terminal V at PortMiami. (Photo via Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages has announced a partnership with leading payments platform Paysafe to streamline online payments, ensuring they can be completed quickly and securely.

Because cruises are so often booked many months in advance, Virgin Voyages will lean on Paysafe to mitigate risk for travelers. Paysafe's custom risk product for Virgin Voyages leverages Mastercard's T&E Risk Monitor powered by Actuary, providing the merchant with full transparency on the holdback and release of funds for processed ticket sales, thus ensuring effective credit risk management.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

What's more, Paysafe will allow Virgin Voyages to accept payments in multiple currencies besides just the U.S. dollar.

Additionally, Paysafe will assist Virgin Voyages with dedicated in-house risk and chargeback teams and a Cruise Line Relationship Manager enabling the cruise line to overcome specific payments challenges.

"We’re delighted to partner with Virgin Voyages, the latest venture from the iconic Virgin Group and its co-founder Richard Branson. We look forward to supporting this unique travel brand’s growth by leveraging our travel payments experience to facilitate the reservation process for Virgin Voyages and its customers," Afshin Yazdian, President of Merchant Solutions at Paysafe, said in a statement.

"Virgin Voyages is strongly focused on giving our sailors the vacation of a lifetime, and this covers every aspect of their experience including booking their trip and making safe and secure online payments. Our partnership with Paysafe has helped create a smooth and seamless process," added John Birdsall, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting at Virgin Voyages.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Virgin Voyages

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Cunard Line, Queen Anne, new cruise ship

Cunard Announces 2024 Summer & Fall Itineraries

Cunard Line

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years with 'Silver Anniversary at Sea'

MSC Seascape to Offer the Only TimeVallée Boutique at Sea

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Industry Stories From November

CBP and Princess Cruises Introduce Facial Recognition

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS