Virgin Voyages Partners With Paysafe for Secure Online Payments
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Patrick Clarke November 29, 2022
Virgin Voyages has announced a partnership with leading payments platform Paysafe to streamline online payments, ensuring they can be completed quickly and securely.
Because cruises are so often booked many months in advance, Virgin Voyages will lean on Paysafe to mitigate risk for travelers. Paysafe's custom risk product for Virgin Voyages leverages Mastercard's T&E Risk Monitor powered by Actuary, providing the merchant with full transparency on the holdback and release of funds for processed ticket sales, thus ensuring effective credit risk management.
What's more, Paysafe will allow Virgin Voyages to accept payments in multiple currencies besides just the U.S. dollar.
Additionally, Paysafe will assist Virgin Voyages with dedicated in-house risk and chargeback teams and a Cruise Line Relationship Manager enabling the cruise line to overcome specific payments challenges.
"We’re delighted to partner with Virgin Voyages, the latest venture from the iconic Virgin Group and its co-founder Richard Branson. We look forward to supporting this unique travel brand’s growth by leveraging our travel payments experience to facilitate the reservation process for Virgin Voyages and its customers," Afshin Yazdian, President of Merchant Solutions at Paysafe, said in a statement.
"Virgin Voyages is strongly focused on giving our sailors the vacation of a lifetime, and this covers every aspect of their experience including booking their trip and making safe and secure online payments. Our partnership with Paysafe has helped create a smooth and seamless process," added John Birdsall, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting at Virgin Voyages.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more information on Virgin Voyages
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS